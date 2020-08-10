Bond to remain same in terroristic threats case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly threatened a woman with a screwdriver in Cass County learned Monday morning that his bond would remain at $500,000, 10 percent.

Council Bluffs resident Jacob R. Rasmussen, 26, took part in arraignment and bond hearings in Cass County District Court. Rasmussen has been in custody in Cass County Jail since early July.

Rasmussen entered not guilty pleas to one Class II felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a Class IIA felony count of burglary. He also pled not guilty to two Class IIIA felony charges of terroristic threats.

Authorities arrested Rasmussen July 6 after they were summoned to the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Cass County. The street is located near Mahoney State Park in between South Bend and Ashland.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found Rasmussen in a local residence. Rasmussen allegedly chased a female victim around the property with a screwdriver while he was naked. A man eventually cornered him until deputies were able to arrive.

Authorities said Rasmussen showed signs of impairment while they were arresting him. He allegedly told them he had been drinking alcohol and consuming illegal drugs before going to the property.