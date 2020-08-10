Bond to remain same in terroristic threats case

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly threatened a woman with a screwdriver in Cass County learned Monday morning that his bond would remain at $500,000, 10 percent.
Council Bluffs resident Jacob R. Rasmussen, 26, took part in arraignment and bond hearings in Cass County District Court. Rasmussen has been in custody in Cass County Jail since early July.
Rasmussen entered not guilty pleas to one Class II felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a Class IIA felony count of burglary. He also pled not guilty to two Class IIIA felony charges of terroristic threats.
Authorities arrested Rasmussen July 6 after they were summoned to the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Cass County. The street is located near Mahoney State Park in between South Bend and Ashland.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found Rasmussen in a local residence. Rasmussen allegedly chased a female victim around the property with a screwdriver while he was naked. A man eventually cornered him until deputies were able to arrive.
Authorities said Rasmussen showed signs of impairment while they were arresting him. He allegedly told them he had been drinking alcohol and consuming illegal drugs before going to the property.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court Monday morning to reduce Rasmussen’s bond from its current amount of $500,000, 10 percent. She asked the court to place her client in a pre-trial release program that would include multiple requirements.
“I think he could be safely released on pre-trial,” Bear said.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to keep the bond at the same amount. He said Rasmussen had allegedly threatened to harm the first victim and had placed her in a terrifying situation. He also said Rasmussen had allegedly written similar ominous threats to a second victim in the case.
“There is certainly a significant danger to the public at this time,” Fedde said.
Judge Michael Smith agreed with Fedde and kept the bond at $500,000, 10 percent.
