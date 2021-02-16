Bone-chilling cold sweeps across area

PLATTSMOUTH – Bone chilling.
That’s what area folks felt when a blast of arctic air swept over this area – and much of the nation – creating low temperatures of historical levels and generally making daily life uncomfortable to say the least.
“It’s been very cold,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
In fact, there were some daytime highs that failed to climb above zero degrees, according to the NWS.
For example, Monday’s high in Plattsmouth was minus three degrees with Tuesday’s high reaching only 0 by mid-afternoon.
The coldest moment locally came just prior to sunup on Tuesday when a low of 20 below was recorded, according to the NWS.
It certainly had to be historic, based on official records the NWS keeps on Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk, according to Nicolaisen.
Lincoln recorded a Tuesday early morning low of minus 31, the second-coldest temperature in that city’s history.
Omaha’s low of minus 20 during that same time tied for the 11th coldest there since 1850, Nicolaisen said.
“It was the coldest in Norfolk since 1924,” he added.
A combination of the arctic air and the large amount of snow on the ground kept the temperatures low, he said.
The Omaha Public Power District, which services various Cass County communities, was forced to “curtail” services for brief periods on Tuesday to avoid overloads in the Southwest Power Pool, the utility’s regional transmission organization that covers 17 states.
Most of OPPD’s curtailing of service occurred Tuesday morning, especially in Omaha and Bellevue, according to Jodi Baker, OPPD spokeswoman.
The Cass County communities serviced by OPPD were not impacted by that curtailing, she said.
Altogether, 72,000 OPPD customers had their power off for about an hour or so that morning, though not all of them at once, Baker said.
Fortunately, the upcoming forecast from the NWS calls for more tolerant temperatures with weekend highs reaching the 30s, and nearing 40 on Monday with evening lows improving as each day passes.
“Next week should be more average,” Nicolaisen said.