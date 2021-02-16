Bone-chilling cold sweeps across area

PLATTSMOUTH – Bone chilling.

That’s what area folks felt when a blast of arctic air swept over this area – and much of the nation – creating low temperatures of historical levels and generally making daily life uncomfortable to say the least.

“It’s been very cold,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In fact, there were some daytime highs that failed to climb above zero degrees, according to the NWS.

For example, Monday’s high in Plattsmouth was minus three degrees with Tuesday’s high reaching only 0 by mid-afternoon.

The coldest moment locally came just prior to sunup on Tuesday when a low of 20 below was recorded, according to the NWS.

It certainly had to be historic, based on official records the NWS keeps on Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk, according to Nicolaisen.

Lincoln recorded a Tuesday early morning low of minus 31, the second-coldest temperature in that city’s history.

Omaha’s low of minus 20 during that same time tied for the 11th coldest there since 1850, Nicolaisen said.

“It was the coldest in Norfolk since 1924,” he added.