SOUTH BEND – A 9-year-old boy was not injured after he jumped a fence and ran through an empty bison enclosure at the Nebraska Wildlife Safari Park in western Cass County on Friday, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Authorities, including park rangers, were notified of the incident shortly before 5 p.m., Brueggemann said.
A sheriff’s deputy entered the empty enclosure and was able to secure the juvenile after a foot pursuit across that area. The boy, though, was running parallel to the adjacent enclosure where the bison were being held when he was secured, according to the sheriff’s department.
The fences around those enclosures are estimated to be 7 to 8 feet tall, according to the sheriff’s department.
After removing the uninjured juvenile, he was returned to the care of his legal guardians, Brueggemann said.
The names of the juvenile and the guardians were not released. The deputy who secured the youth was also not injured.