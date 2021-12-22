Boy taken to hospital from vehicle/bike accident

PLATTSMOUTH – An eight-year-old boy was taken to a hospital late Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of North 10th Street and Avenue E.

According to the department, the boy was riding his bicycle on Avenue E and rode into the intersection without stopping at the stop signs on the avenue, police said.

There was not enough time for the southbound vehicle to avoid hitting the boy, according to the police.

No citations were issued, the police said.

The boy appeared to have suffered minor injuries at the scene and was taken to a hospital, according to the police.

