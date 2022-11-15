Brick memorial for veterans dedicated

PLATTSMOUTH – To honor veterans can come in many ways.

They can be words of praise and gratitude for service to their country, or recognizing them through the playing of patriotic songs.

Last week, local veterans dedicated a brick memorial for veterans in Oak Hill Cemetery.

“What a great thing,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, the featured speaker. “It’s fitting and proper to do this.”

Whether they died on the battlefield or not, all veterans, as well as their families, have made sacrifices to help secure the freedoms this county enjoys, Lambert said.

“We have freedom, but it’s not free,” he said.

The ceremony included the laying of the first six bricks that have been purchased, each with the name of a chosen veteran.

The first brick that was laid was in honor of Benton Kinkead, the last Union veteran of the Civil War to be buried in that cemetery.

There are over 800 bricks on the memorial with 40 already sold, it was mentioned at the ceremony.

The hope is that the public will honor veterans by purchasing a brick and having the name of their chosen veteran engraved on it.

“It’s fitting to respect all those who are protecting us now and those who have done so in the past,” Lambert said.

For more information on purchasing a brick, contact Mike Pauly at 402-657-5253 or Kermit Reisdorph at 402-297-6196.