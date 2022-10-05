Briggs earns prestigious Believers & Achievers Award

PLATTSMOUTH – Natalie Briggs has been a shining star at Plattsmouth High School with her galaxy-sized level of talent, work ethic and determination.

Nebraska officials honored the PHS senior on Tuesday with one of the brightest tributes in the state’s constellation of awards.

Briggs was one of 48 seniors in the entire state to receive the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers Award. NSAA representatives selected the 48 winners based on their outstanding achievements in academics, activities and community service. Each student will be honored at a state championship event during the academic year and will be featured on a poster sent to all NSAA schools.

NSAA officials sent e-mails to student winners informing them about the honor. Briggs was preparing for cross country practice in the high school fitness center when she learned that she had secured the statewide honor.

“I was pretty shocked,” Briggs said. “I was sitting here in the fitness center before practice and I got a message that said I was one of the recipients. I was really surprised.”

Plattsmouth head cross country and co-head track and field coach Chris Wiseman said he was happy for Briggs. He felt she was well-deserving of having her name listed as a state winner.

“I like the quote that if my son or daughter was friends with Natalie, then I’d feel good about the type of friends they’re choosing,” Wiseman said. “Natalie is an all-timer for me. She’s a great human being. She’s incredibly smart, she’s a great leader, she works hard and she strives to get better in everything she does.

“One example of that is that she hasn’t missed a single cross country practice in the past two years. Not one. She’s someone who everyone can depend on, so it’s pretty awesome to see her get recognized on a statewide level like this.”

Plattsmouth yearbook advisor Christine Knust knew about the NSAA Believers & Achievers Award program from previous years at school, and she encouraged Briggs to complete the application process. She said Briggs was someone who meant a lot to both the yearbook program and the entire school.

“I’m so excited for her,” Knust said. “She’s just an amazing young woman. She has really developed as a leader over the past few years. You can tell her confidence is a lot higher, and she has the type of work ethic that has helped her become stronger in everything she’s done. I’m really excited for her, because she’s someone who is totally deserving of this.”

Briggs keeps a full calendar with a wide array of activities. She is president of the Academy Core Leaders program at Plattsmouth and is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and yearbook. She also participates in cross country, basketball and track and field, has served as a commencement steward and has attended Plattsmouth Rotary Club meetings as a student ambassador.

“I like keeping busy,” Briggs said. “I love being involved in a lot of things, whether that’s sports or something school-related. I really like the variety of activities because I get to meet a lot of people and can have different experiences with things.”

Briggs has qualified for the past three state cross country meets and has won a large amount of medals at regular-season races. She has competed in several state track and field meets and has been a member of the starting lineup in PHS basketball games.

Briggs also excels in the classroom. She is a recipient of the NSAA Academic All-State Award and has been on the Honor Roll and Merit Roll in multiple semesters at PHS. She has earned awards for her poetry and has handled leadership positions in several school-based activities.

Briggs said she enjoys walking into the classroom every day at Plattsmouth.

“I’ve always liked school,” Briggs said. “It’s something that’s a lot of fun, because I like learning about new things in every class. Subjects like reading and writing are really interesting for me, so to get to have a chance to do that every day is fun.”

Wiseman said that commitment to excellence was one of the main reasons for Briggs’ success in a solar system of activities.

“Natalie wants to be good,” Wiseman said. “She wants to do well in things, whether that’s running the best time in a race or getting a good grade in a class. As a coach it’s really fun to see that, because you know that she’s giving her best in everything. And she approaches everything with a really humble attitude too. She just sets a great example for others to follow.”

Nominees for the award had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale and be involved in school and community activities. NSAA officials evaluated each student’s resume and read a 250-word essay that each applicant wrote for the program. Judges also considered personal characteristics such as helpfulness, volunteerism, honesty and humility.

Wiseman said all of those attributes applied to Briggs. He said she had used her bright talents to become a shining star in the Plattsmouth community.

“If we had 100 Natalies then the world would be a better place,” Wiseman said. “She’s someone who truly makes a difference with everything she does.”