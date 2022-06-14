Brooks, Flood express views during debate

OMAHA – The two candidates vying for the open Congressional seat that covers Cass County touted their state government and business experience, and also their differences on domestic and international issues during a recent televised debate.

State senators Mike Flood, a Republican, and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks spoke for 60 minutes on Sunday evening as they hope to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Fortenberry after he was convicted on lying about illegal campaign contributions.

A special election to fill that seat will be held on June 28.

In their opening statements, Flood described himself as a “lifelong conservative” with common sense solutions for Washington’s problems.

Brooks said she has worked across the aisle in getting things done.

“This country is broken, Washington is broken. This job needs someone with grit,” she said.

On gun legislation, Brooks said she supports the Second Amendment on the right to bear arms, but opposes the sale of military-style guns and supports universal background checks before purchasing guns.

Meanwhile, Flood said he supports expanded mental health care to help reduce gun violence.

“I am not for infringing upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Concerning the recent school shooting in Texas, Flood would support arming teachers if the local school board would approve it, he said.

“I believe strongly in school safety and local control,” he said. “We need to trust the local elected officials.”

Brooks opposes arming teachers.

“We will have a war zone in our schools. That’s not the solution. We need to deal with mental health issues.”

That was one point the two apparently agreed on.

“I believe expanded (mental health) care at the juvenile level will make our schools safer,” Flood said.

On rising gas prices, Flood said he opposed the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline from Canada.

“I would rather rely on Canada for oil than Russia,” he said. “We need energy independence and allow for drilling on federal lands.”

Brooks said the pipeline is “old news” and the better approach is more diversity of energy, especially more focus on ethanol production.

To ease the family budget from ever-rising prices, Brooks supports more affordable housing and in a bipartisan manner.

“We have got to unite and come together. The best ideas come when we come together.”

Flood supports cutting taxes and having more products made in America, which would create more jobs.

Both agree America must continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“We need Ukraine to win,” Flood said.

“We must step up together with NATO,” Brooks said.

On improving public trust in government, Brooks said people are tired of the bantering between the two political parties.

“We need to come together to show the country we are not working for the parties,” she said. “We can work across the aisle.”

Flood mentioned his years as the speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.

“I have a history of working between both sides, of listening and learning.”

In closing, Flood said that if elected he would support cutting taxes and protecting personal freedoms.

Brooks said she has not committed at this time on voting for Nancy Pelosi to continue as House speaker. She does not believe a one-party rule is the answer.

“We have got to come together,” she said.

