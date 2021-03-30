Buccaneer Bay to update wastewater treatment plant

2) In order to automate and program the operation for a three-tank SBR system, the electrical controls and components will be replaced. Effluent pumps will be replaced in order to increase pumping capacity in the disinfection system. A grinder or automated screening unit will also replace the manual screen in the headworks building.

3) A building known as lift station #5 will be upgraded. An evaluation of the entire facility determined that five of the six lift stations are currently in good condition, with lift station #5 being the only subpar one.

The NDEE said the original collection system was installed in 1974. Area leaders evaluated the collection system in 2006 and repaired a small portion of it in 2007. They have budgeted $5,000 per year since then for repairs and maintenance.

The wastewater treatment facility was constructed in 2004. It includes a flow equalization tank, ultraviolet disinfection facility, two anaerobic storage tanks, two 300-gallon-per-minute pumps, a flow metering vault and a manual bar screen.

The NDEE said the lift station, flow metering vaults, SBR tanks and piping are in acceptable condition. Officials said the manual bar screen tends to clog up.