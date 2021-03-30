Buccaneer Bay to update wastewater treatment plant

BUCCANEER BAY – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has approved a project that will upgrade the wastewater treatment facility system in Buccaneer Bay.
NDEE officials said Monday they had reviewed the possible environmental impact of the project and had granted a categorical exclusion to it. They determined the project is not expected to have potentially-significant environment impacts, is not expected to significantly affect any endangered species or harm any natural resource areas. These areas include floodplains, prime farmland, wild and scenic rivers and fish/wildlife habitat.
Buccaneer Bay officials informed the NDEE about their plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and lift station in the community. Approximately 1,330 people currently live in the area, which is also known as Sanitary Improvement District 5. Community leaders are expecting 50 additional houses to be built in Buccaneer Bay in the foreseeable future.
JEO Consulting determined that the existing wastewater treatment facility is not capable of treating the current and projected maximum daily flows. In order to address the treatment of maximum daily flows, Buccaneer Bay will be undergoing the following updates:
1) A third sequencing batch reactor (SBR) will be built next to the existing tanks at the wastewater treatment facility. This will allow the plant to treat a 33-percent larger volume of water.
2) In order to automate and program the operation for a three-tank SBR system, the electrical controls and components will be replaced. Effluent pumps will be replaced in order to increase pumping capacity in the disinfection system. A grinder or automated screening unit will also replace the manual screen in the headworks building.
3) A building known as lift station #5 will be upgraded. An evaluation of the entire facility determined that five of the six lift stations are currently in good condition, with lift station #5 being the only subpar one.
The NDEE said the original collection system was installed in 1974. Area leaders evaluated the collection system in 2006 and repaired a small portion of it in 2007. They have budgeted $5,000 per year since then for repairs and maintenance.
The wastewater treatment facility was constructed in 2004. It includes a flow equalization tank, ultraviolet disinfection facility, two anaerobic storage tanks, two 300-gallon-per-minute pumps, a flow metering vault and a manual bar screen.
The NDEE said the lift station, flow metering vaults, SBR tanks and piping are in acceptable condition. Officials said the manual bar screen tends to clog up.
Buccaneer Bay has applied for a loan of $1,777,500 through the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program (CWSRF) to pay for the improvement project. The community is eligible to receive a 20-year no-interest loan for that amount from the state.