Budget, Buccaneer Bay project focus of meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 operating budget for Cass County will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
That’s the next date when the county’s Board of Commissioners will meet with the hearing beginning at 8 a.m. in the Commissioners Room in the county courthouse in Plattsmouth.
The hearing was announced at Tuesday’s board meeting where some general information was mentioned.
“Property valuation went up 2 percent, while our mill levy is going down 4 percent,” Board Chairman Dan Henry said.
He credited that drop by holding the line on spending, Henry said.
County employees will receive a 5 percent increased cost of living adjustment.
In other action, the board approved plans to expand the wastewater treatment facility for the residents of Sanitary Improvement District No. 5, better known as Buccaneer Bay.
The facility is located northeast of the district.
The facility, as told to the board, currently has two so-called sequencing batch reactors (SBR), which is a fill-and-draw activated sludge system for wastewater treatment.
After treatment it is then discharged into Fourmile Creek and then into the Platte River.
However, it has reached its capacity, according to Roger Johnson, attorney for the district.
The plan is to build a third SBR and some other work to adequately serve up to 1,900 residents. Currently, Buccaneer Bay has approximately 1,600 residents, Johnson said.
The estimated price tag is $2,365,343 with the majority being the construction and engineering costs. The plan is to secure those costs through a state revolving fund. It would then be paid back possibly through a 20-year loan with those funds coming through adjustments on the residents’ monthly water bills, according to Johnson.
Any remaining amount would be paid through a district fund of tax revenue from a district levy.
The district’s board, which will have the final say, is expected to vote on the matter in September. If approved, then bids would be sought for the work, Johnson said.