WEEPING WATER – Now open!
That seems to describe recent activity in the business section of this community in the middle of Cass County.
“Skylar Novotny just opened the Marquis Hair Salon on Main Street in a super cute newly renovated building,” said April Cover, former head of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce. “She has a chiropractor coming in a couple days a week too, and a massage therapist, I believe.”
There’s more, according to Cover.
“Katie Switzer and Elissa McGill have opened a new boutique and jewelry store called ‘The Vault’ on Main Street inside an old bank vault they found in the back of Katie’s hair salon,” Cover said.
She added that the Dollar General store that made quite a hit when it opened more than a year ago continues doing good business.
The housing picture looks bright, also, according to Cover.
“I believe all of the open lots in the subdivision on the north side of town are sold now and there are new houses going up like crazy.”
New changes have occurred at the chamber, she added.
Kay Gerdes is the new secretary, Diane Wade is the new treasurer, Don Hughes is the new vice president and Brian Gross is the new president, succeeding Cover.
They were sworn in at the chamber’s regular meeting on Dec. 16.