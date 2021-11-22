Businesses promote local shopping this Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Saturday will be a great chance to shop small for big values.

It’s Small Business Saturday, a national promotion encouraging folks to patronize the smaller retail shops in their areas.

That includes the many participating stores in downtown Plattsmouth.

“We have to support local businesses,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “They’re the lifeblood of our community.”

Shoppers can stroll up and down Main Street to find one-of-a-kind shops, boutiques, dining, salons, spa services and more with sales or specials.

Some stores may have longer hours, like the Jean Marie Boutique at 530 Main St. Actually, that shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, said Sarah Johnson, owner.

In the past, this event brought in first-time customers to her shop, she said.

“We get a handful of new shoppers, as well as repeat shoppers,” Johnson said.

Saturday also begins the third annual Red Lantern Shoppes event in which shoppers visiting a participating store or diner can receive a so-called passport. Once this passport is stamped by all of those businesses, it can be returned for a chance to win prizes.

The event runs through the following Saturday, Dec. 4.

“The city strongly encourages everybody to participate in this event,” Lambert said. “It’s very important.”

Meanwhile, shopping excitement will also take place on the other side of the county at the Platte Valley Antique Mall, Café and Pub.

This Friday through Sunday, the mall will be holding a silent auction for charity with all proceeds donated to the fire departments in Ashland, Elmwood, Greenwood and Murdock.

The mall, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, features nearly 140 entrepreneurs from Nebraska and several surrounding states. Plus, it’s easy to find just off Interstate 80 at Exit 420, midway between Omaha and Lincoln. While there, shoppers can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee or iced tea in the on-site café and pub.

