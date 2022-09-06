Busy intersection could reopen in October, NDOT says

PLATTSMOUTH – Murray Road, at its intersection with U.S. Highway 75, could reopen by mid-October, a Nebraska Department of Transportation spokesman said on Tuesday.

That intersection was closed on Tuesday for Murray Road motorists due to the widening of Hwy. 75, said Mike Fox.

Concrete, being poured for the new, northbound lanes of the highway, is expected to be completed just north of Murray Road late this week, he said.

This widening project will extend about a half-mile or so south of Murray Road, Fox said.

Crews will also work on Murray Road eastward from the highway 500 to 600 feet by replacing the current pavement with new concrete, he said.

Hwy. 75 is being widened from two to four lanes from Plattsmouth to just south of Murray Road and Nebraska Highway 1.

There’s still some intersections and shoulder work to finish on the new northbound lanes, as well as stripping, Fox said.

It’s hoped that by the end of the year, traffic can be moved to that portion to allow for new pavement on the southbound lanes, he said.

The goal is to have those lanes completed by the end of 2023, Fox said.

“We’re a little bit behind, but we’re getting back on schedule,” Fox said. “The dry weather has helped us out.”

A public meeting on the progress of the highway project is set for mid-October with the specific date to be announced later, Fox said.