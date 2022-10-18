Busy year ahead for road crews

PLATTSMOUTH – Expect to see many street improvements in Plattsmouth in the next year.

There will be other improvements coming down the road later, also.

The City Council on Monday evening approved both a one-year and six-year street improvement program with 10 projects set for 2023, according to Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

“It’s an increased number of projects,” Perry told the council.

Among the improvements for next year is new concrete construction on 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue B, just east of U.S. Highway 75.

The same will occur on Lincoln Avenue from Second to 12th avenues.

Reconstruction projects will occur on Eighth Avenue from 18th to 22nd streets, 22nd Street from avenues B to D, and on Second Avenue from Chicago to 11th streets.

Asphalt overlay projects for 2023 include Seventh Street from First to Fourth avenues, Earl’s Court to Elizabeth South, and 15th Street from First to Fourth avenues.

Among projects in the six-year plan are reconstruction of Washington Avenue from avenues A to C, North Fifth Street from avenues B to D, and Eighth Street from avenues E to G.

Asphalt overlay projects are set for First Street from Fourth to Eighth avenues, Oakmont Drive from Fourth to Sixth avenues, Avenue B from 16th to 23rd avenues, and on Elizabeth Drive from Queen’s Way to Earl’s Court.

“It’s a planning tool for the community to look at their needs,” Perry said of this program.

Perry also said that a new water main will be installed on Oakmont next year, followed by the overlay project the following year.

Several projects are set for completion this year, he added.

They are reconstruction on pavement improvements on portions of Avenue A, First Avenue, James Street and Fifth Street.

Other reconstruction projects to be completed are Avenue C from Seventh to Ninth streets, and First Avenue from 15th to 16th streets.

Construction of a new intersection on 15th Street at Avenue F is also expected to be completed this year, according to Perry.