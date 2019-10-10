{{featured_button_text}}
cabin fire

Despite efforts by Plattsmouth firefighters a cabin at the Hidden Hollow campground was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

 Photo courtesy of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

PLATTSMOUTH – A cabin at the Hidden Hollow campground was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in at 4:24 a.m. for a response to that campground. Crews from that department and EMS responded there for an unknown fire and upon arrival found a cabin fully involved and completely destroyed.

Crews knocked the fire down and extinguished hot spots with the call being cleared in about two and a half hours,

There were no injuries.

The fire department responded with an engine, two tankers, two grass trucks and a utility truck, while Plattsmouth EMS responded with its advanced life support squad and remained on the scene until the completion of fire operations.

