PLATTSMOUTH – A California man who led authorities on a brief car chase near Louisville this winter will spend time in jail for his actions.
San Diego resident Mark A. Dobson, 47, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He was arrested Jan. 10 and has spent the past 75 days in Cass County Jail.
Dobson pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-tapentadol and a Class I misdemeanor of fleeing to avoid arrest. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+.
The plea agreement called for Dobson to receive a monetary fine on the first charge and jail sentences of six months and 60 days on the remaining two charges. Dobson also agreed to pay a fine on the third charge.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped behind a vehicle along the shoulder of Highway 50 and Lefler Lane at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 10. The deputy pulled off to the shoulder because the person inside the vehicle appeared to be in need of roadside assistance.
Sunde said the deputy made eye contact with Dobson on the passenger side of the car and tried to speak with him. Dobson then pulled away and took off down the shoulder of Highway 50. He drove approximately 200 yards on the shoulder before moving into the regular traffic lane.
The deputy initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of 35 miles per hour on the northbound lane of the highway. Dobson went back onto the shoulder and nearly went off the road at one point. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 50 and North Timber Ridge Drive.
Sunde said the deputy removed Dobson from the vehicle without incident. The deputy smelled the odor of alcohol on his breath and noticed he was slurring his speech. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to Cass County Jail.
Sunde said Dobson took a chemical breath test at the jail. The test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .179.
Authorities searched Dobson’s car before having it towed away from the scene. Sunde said they found several pill bottles in the vehicle. Some of the pill bottles were unmarked and others were labeled with another person’s name. One of the bottles contained 67 pills of a Schedule II narcotic called tapentadol.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan told the court her client was willing to proceed to immediate sentencing. Minahan and Sunde both asked the court to follow the sentencing terms contained in the plea agreement.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to their request. He ordered Dobson to pay a $1,000 fine on the drug charge and spend six months in jail for fleeing to avoid arrest. Dobson will spend 60 days in jail for the DUI charge. He will also pay a $500 fine and have his driver’s license suspended for one year.