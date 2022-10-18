Candidates express views to serve on school board

PLATTSMOUTH – At a recent forum, each of the five candidates for the Plattsmouth Board of Education said they have the experience to be an effective board member, including when it comes to budgeting and what their vision of a good budget is.

“My experience stems from many years in banking and on the (board’s) finance committee,” said Max Muller, who is seeking re-election. “The budget is very complicated. We as a board have to think outside the box. We must lower our line of credit and aim to eventually function without it.”

Terry Cunningham-Swanson said her best experience with a budget has been being a single mom with a rather basic philosophy.

“If you don’t have it, you don’t spend it,” she told an audience of about two dozen in the auditorium of Plattsmouth High School.

Her vision of a good school budget would be one that the public could access and understand.

Tony Friberg said his budgeting experience comes from running multiple IT projects and that his vision involves being completely transparent with the community.

“I’m up for the challenge,” he said. “I’m willing to learn.”

When asked on what he believed needed to be addressed in relation to the safety and security of students and staff on school property, Friberg said, “We need additional resource officers. We need to find funding for resource officers.”

Tony Foster, a longtime board member seeking a return, said safety and security are responsibilities of the government.

After all, it provides security at airports, so why not in schools, he wondered.

“I believe the only way you keep students and staff safe every day is by having an armed officer in every building,” Foster said. “Again, at the expense of the government.”

More than one resource officer is needed to cover the numerous buildings in the district, said Jeremey Shuey. That can be expensive, but it’s the school board’s responsibility to work with the Nebraska School Board and Unicameral members to increase funding.

Technology has become a huge part of education, said Muller. Improvement is needed in the lower grades.

“The high school is currently at one-to-one on personal devices. We need to continue to make this a standard/priority at all the buildings in the district. In the other buildings, instruction time is being interrupted due to lack of one-to-one ratio during testing and other activities,” Muller said.

Cunningham-Swanson provided a different twist to the question of technology.

Many school districts around the country are using technology to survey their students, asking personal questions about the students themselves and their families, she said.

“When companies come and offer the school district money for the opportunity to give these surveys to your child, you need someone on the board who is aware and will stop them before they even start,” Cunningham-Swanson said.

For the board to pursue a model of excellence throughout the district, Foster, who has 12 years experience on the Plattsmouth Board of Education, said the board needs to focus on its three main responsibilities – write policy, supervise the superintendent and approve the budget.

“The board needs to focus on those responsibilities,” he said. “We don’t hire, fire, or settle disputes unless it goes to a hearing. That’s why board members need to always remember to stay neutral and not get involved in personnel issues.”

Shuey, who said he attends or streams every board meeting and listens to state education meetings, believes it’s vital for the board to better understand what’s going on in each of the buildings before it makes a decision that could adversely affect student or educators.

When voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will be asked to choose four of these five candidates to serve on the board for a four-year term.