Candidates file for election as deadline nears

PLATTSMOUTH – Paul Lambert is seeking another four- year term as Plattsmouth’s mayor.

He has made that official by filing his candidacy paperwork with the Cass County Elections Office.

Meanwhile, the seat to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District is showing lots of interest.

With this being an election year, office candidates, whether they’re incumbents or challengers, are now in the process of filing their paperwork.

The deadline is nearing, at least for the May 10 primary.

Feb. 15 is the last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office on the primary election ballot, while March 1 is the last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office for the primary election, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State office.

For Lambert, he will be seeking his third consecutive term in recent times. He was appointed Plattsmouth’s mayor in 2003, following the death of the previous mayor, then won in a special off-year election. He won again in 2006 and 2010 before being appointed to the Nebraska Legislature. He returned to the mayor’s position after winning in 2014, then again in 2018.

“I enjoy it,” Lambert said of his position. “I love to see some of things happening now in Plattsmouth and on the horizon.”

He wants to apply his experience in overseeing two large projects, the new wastewater treatment plant and the new water system with Metropolitan Utilities District.

“These projects will help flood-proof the community.”

He is also proud of Plattsmouth’s Main Street, Lambert said.

“It’s a true treasure for our community.”

Among the Plattsmouth City Council races, Morgan Muller has also filed his papers for re-election as one of the two seats representing Ward 4.

In the race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District, which includes Cass County, five people have already filed papers as of Tuesday: Republican Jeff Fortenberry (incumbent), Republican Curtis D. Huffman, Republican Thireena Yuki Connely, Republican John Glen Weaver and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks.

For District 2 in the Nebraska Legislature that represents Cass County, Robert Clements (incumbent) has filed, along with Sarah Slattery.

Three people have filed to represent District 2 on the Cass County Board of Commissioners. They are Democrat Jennifer Sommer (currently filling out the remainder of the term of Janet McCartney, who resigned due to health concerns), Republican Ron Nolte and Republican Ed Utterback.

Republican Jim Peterson (incumbent) has filed his papers to represent District 3 on the commissioners’ board.

In other county races, incumbents S. Colin Palm (county attorney), Gerri Draper (county clerk) and Cindy Fenton (county treasurer) have filed their papers.

Lawrence Burke has filed for county sheriff.

Michael Barrett has filed for re-election as mayor of Weeping Water.

