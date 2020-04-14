Candidates for Cass County's 4th District discuss issues

Dan Henry—I believe the county has been very proactive in our response to the coronavirus. We closed the county buildings to the public, and the week of April 6 we will begin doing some monitoring of employees temperature before we allow them access to some of the buildings. This is a very trying time, we are very fortunate to live in a county with respectful and caring residents who will do whatever it takes to overcome this adversity.

Michael Barrett—One can never do enough to secure the health and safety of our citizens. That’s why my first response as mayor was to shut down our campgrounds and city park playground equipment. The next was to make sure that we were in direct communication with our first responders. I wanted to make sure they were aware of the situation and see if there was anything they needed from us as a city.

As county commissioner I would have checked with Cass County Heath and Emergency Management personnel to see how we could support their efforts and in what specific ways we could help at the county level. I believe that our county’s low number of positive cases is due to the fact that our citizens are following safe social distancing guidelines.

Keeping the citizens of Cass County well informed is our best defense against any type of heath issue we face now and may face in the future.