Candidates for Cass County's 4th District discuss issues

PLATTSMOUTH – Two men in Cass County’s Fourth District are seeking the approval of voters to represent them on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
They are incumbent Dan Henry and challenger Michael Barrett.
The Fourth District covers much of the north central part of the county and includes the communities of Louisville, South Bend, Manley and Weeping Water.
Both men are Republicans and Republican voters, either through early voting or on May 12, Primary Day, are to select one of these men, who would then move on to the general election in November.
To help voters make a more informed decision, the Plattsmouth Journal asked both men a series of questions the newspaper feels are important to the public.
Here are their answers:
Why are you seeking re-election to the board?Dan Henry: I want to continue to help Cass County make good decisions and move forward in a progressive manner.
Why are you seeking election to the board?Michael Barrett: Having served successfully for the last six years as mayor of Weeping Water, I believe that as county commissioner I can broaden my efforts to improve conditions for my local community as well as surrounding cities.
What are the three main issues facing the county and how would you address them?Michael Barrett: My top priority is to create economic stimulus for Cass County. New businesses will benefit all communities.
Secondly, I want to improve the integrity of our transportation infrastructure including bridges, highways, and county roads.
Finally, I intend to scrutinize the budget making it as efficient as possible. Cass County citizens deserve the best possible return for their hard-earned tax dollars. Success is putting the most thoughtful effort into finding creative ways to solve complex problems. Likewise, one must constantly evaluate results and adjust for improvement.
Dan Henry: I think the three main issues are to try and work with the Legislature to come up with a more fair way to fund revenue needed rather than just property tax.
We need to remain vigilant in regards to maintaining our road and bridge infrastructure, and we also need to make sure we are fostering an environment that will make young people want to either stay here after high school and college or move here from other places.
As we all know, the main issue at the moment involves the coronavirus. Overall, the county seems to be doing well considering the low number of confirmed cases at the moment. Nevertheless, is there anything county government can do to keep the spread of this virus to a minimum?
Dan Henry—I believe the county has been very proactive in our response to the coronavirus. We closed the county buildings to the public, and the week of April 6 we will begin doing some monitoring of employees temperature before we allow them access to some of the buildings. This is a very trying time, we are very fortunate to live in a county with respectful and caring residents who will do whatever it takes to overcome this adversity.
Michael Barrett—One can never do enough to secure the health and safety of our citizens. That’s why my first response as mayor was to shut down our campgrounds and city park playground equipment. The next was to make sure that we were in direct communication with our first responders. I wanted to make sure they were aware of the situation and see if there was anything they needed from us as a city.
As county commissioner I would have checked with Cass County Heath and Emergency Management personnel to see how we could support their efforts and in what specific ways we could help at the county level. I believe that our county’s low number of positive cases is due to the fact that our citizens are following safe social distancing guidelines.
Keeping the citizens of Cass County well informed is our best defense against any type of heath issue we face now and may face in the future.
Speaking of health issues, there isn’t a traditional hospital in Cass County. The closest ones are in Bellevue, Papillion and Syracuse. Do you think Cass County needs a traditional hospital, and if so, what could county government do to attract a hospital to come here?
Michael Barrett—The natural response to creating a new Cass County hospital is to say, yes, it would be a great asset to the county.
However, the issue here is that because Cass County is so spread out it really would not be economical to build one. The location would more than likely be in the city of Plattsmouth. That location does not help the individuals living in the eastern and southern parts of the county.
The more economical and beneficial measure would be to build more emergency management response centers, like the one located at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Dan Henry—I think it would be very difficult to get a full service hospital in Cass County given our proximity to the great hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln. In my opinion it would be better to work with these hospitals to guarantee health care for our residents.
Discuss a little bit about your background and qualifications on why the voters should select you for the board.
Dan Henry—I have been the mayor of Rockport, Mo., and also Louisville, Neb. I have been a Cass County Commissioner for the last seven years, and I was also the city manager at Louisville for 15 years.
I understand budgets very well, as that was part of my responsibility at Louisville. I also have been on the budget committee for Cass County for all seven of my years with the county. I believe everyone that knows me will tell you that I am a very good steward of taxpayer money.
During my time at Louisville we tackled several major projects from water issues to the building of a new ballfield facility, and repair and replacement of city streets. While at the county I have been involved in the building of two county road shops and developing a very aggressive road and bridge program.
Michael Barrett—I was raised in Syracuse, Neb., and know the value of small town life. My father was a small electrical business owner and my mother an elementary teacher. They taught me the value of hard work, education, and dedication to family and community.
I’ve been a resident of Weeping Water for 34 years where I am a high school teacher, administrator and coach. My wife of 33 years also teaches in the Weeping Water Public School District. I have three children who have also chosen professional service careers: high school teacher, mental health therapist and nurse.
My family and I attend Faith Missionary Church. When I asked others for my defining characteristic, it was that I was the go-to-guy for getting things done. Even as mayor for the last six years, I have been a public servant and problem solver rather than a politician.
I have been involved in public service for over 30 years as an educator and administrator for Weeping Water Public Schools. I have volunteered in coaching, scouting, church activities, food bank, Red Cross blood drives and community fundraising while also serving on numerous education boards and community action groups.
For the past six years I have also been mayor of the city of Weeping Water. In those years of service, I have been involved with budgeting, planning and improving our community. I was the driving force in getting Dollar General to locate in our city, which has been a great asset for the community. In addition, Weeping Water created a city budget that reduced our debt and increased our assets while keeping taxes down.
Finally, here’s your chance to express yourself on anything you want to say about yourself and your interest on being elected to the board.
Michael Barrett—When I first came to the office as mayor, my goal was to bring together entities that had been at odds. Several groups had their own agendas and seemed unable to see other perspectives when it came to making policy.
I worked to rebuild relationships and was successful in meeting the needs of diverse groups and guiding us all towards common goals benefiting our town as a whole. I want to strengthen cooperation at the county level in much the same way.
Dan Henry—I enjoy government service, I take tremendous pride in people relying on me to research the issues, evaluate the options and devise a plan to move forward with. If re-elected, I will guarantee the taxpayers I will continue with the same diligence as I have shown in the past.
