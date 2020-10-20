Candidates for Elmwood-Murdock school board state their goals

MURDOCK – The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Tyson Vogt, Melissa Ross and Shannon Coleman are among five candidates seeking three seats on the Elmwood-Murdock School District Board of Education.
We asked these candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?
Coleman: My husband Dan and I moved to Murdock when our first child was born, specifically attracted by the quality of the school district. The expectation of excellence in the Elmwood-Murdock school district is well established and has created an environment where high performance and achievement are supported and rewarded. This is an environment I wish to maintain and will work to enrich, not only for my own children, but for the benefit of all present and future Elmwood-Murdock students and staff.
My career in math and engineering has taught me that attention to facts and objective analysis are important in any decision, particularly those with long-lasting and far-reaching impacts. The decisions made by the Board of Education can have consequences for generations of students, and as such deserve thorough evaluation, with consideration of all possible options and input solicited from all impacted stakeholders whenever possible.
The current administration and board have always adhered to these principles, and I would continue to work with this perspective as a member of the board.
Ross: The E-M school board is something I’ve been considering for a long time. I think it’s a great opportunity to give back to my community and support our award-winning school district as we continue to grow. I’m a 1996 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock and I have two children that attend Elmwood-Murdock.
Throughout my 17-year career at Oxbow, I’ve managed an industry-leading brand, developed educational programs for kids, college students and veterinarians, and launched over 200 successful products into the marketplace. When Oxbow built a new facility three years ago, I was a key participant on the building project team.
As a member of Oxbow’s executive team, I’m regularly reviewing data and analytics to make decisions, drive strategy, and improve processes, as well as serving on project subcommittees in various areas of the company. Through these efforts, I’ve developed a data-driven decision-making approach, successful project management skills, and team collaboration capability that would lend beneficial experience to the school board as they face important issues affecting our kids and communities.
Vogt: I grew up outside of Elmwood and graduated from Elmwood-Murdock schools in 2003. My wife Cassie and I have three boys who attend school at Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools. I had a great experience while attending school at Elmwood-Murdock and owe a lot to the school, residents and community for who I am today. It makes me very happy and proud to watch my own boys grow up in the same school system and community as myself.
I currently work in sales for Martin Marietta and operate a small cow/calf and farming operation. In these two roles I deal with budgets and business duties daily. Growing up on a farm and working closely with my dad and brothers on various projects taught me how to work well with others and helped me develop strong teamwork skills. With these skills I feel I could positively contribute to Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools as a School Board member.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Elmwood-Murdock students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?
Coleman: The most immediate concern for the district is the navigation of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff at Elmwood-Murdock has the skill and dedication to adapt to flexible teaching formats, and the district has provided students with the technological tools required for on-site or distance learning. We must remain actively prepared and informed to allow a nimble response to changing conditions and minimize the complications of any transition. Comprehensive plans have been put in place by the board and administration.
I will encourage compliance with these policies along with the practical application of expert advice to achieve the important goal of student success.
We are fortunate in Elmwood-Murdock to have ample resources for learning. And, although our resources are adequate for the current learning environment, we must continue to provide resources that allow students to succeed in a changing post-graduation future. This includes futures in college and the workforce.
We have to closely study changes in the workplace and determine the most valued skills for success. That may mean innovations in offered learning formats, curriculum, or applications. We should take a proactive approach to creating educational opportunities that help students succeed beyond the K-12 years.
Ross: First, as our communities grow and our class sizes expand, it will be imperative to ensure we’re taking the necessary steps to scale appropriately, while continuing to provide the high caliber education for which Elmwood-Murdock has been known for the past 30 years. Important areas to consider include teacher-to-student ratio, special education and accelerated/advanced learning programs, and career/trade-readiness opportunities.
Second, STEM education development and support is of interest to me. Aptitude in science, technology, engineering and math optimally positions our kids for success, making them more marketable in almost any career or trade they decide to pursue. Elmwood-Murdock already does a great job in a number of ways in these areas, but there’s always opportunity to grow, adapt and reinforce what we’re doing.
I know I have a lot to learn – I promise to listen and ask questions, evaluate the data, work with school staff and administrators, and consider various perspectives to frame decision-making in the best interest of our kids’ futures, our school district and our community. Thank you for considering me for school board – Go Knights!
Vogt: I look forward to the opportunity to provide input and ideas to allow a bright future for Elmwood-Murdock Schools in both academics and extracurricular activities. As our enrollment continues to grow I see great opportunity to grow the Elmwood-Murdock school system while keeping it financially responsible as well as creating a great student experience for all who attend.
I feel it’s my civic responsibility to give back to the school and community that has given me so much.
Shannon Coleman is a mechanical engineer.
Melissa Ross is vice president of Marketing, Education and Innovation at Oxbow Animal Health. She has also volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer and has taken part in fundraisers to end Alzheimer’s. Ross joined the E-M Booster Club this year.
Tyson Vogt is a board member of the Nebraska Concrete and Aggregates Association, an Associate Member of the Year by the Nebraska Home Builder Association, and a board member on the Promotion Committee of the Iowa Limestone Producers Association. Vogt has also coached youth sports.
