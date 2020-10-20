Candidates for Elmwood-Murdock school board state their goals

I currently work in sales for Martin Marietta and operate a small cow/calf and farming operation. In these two roles I deal with budgets and business duties daily. Growing up on a farm and working closely with my dad and brothers on various projects taught me how to work well with others and helped me develop strong teamwork skills. With these skills I feel I could positively contribute to Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools as a School Board member.

In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Elmwood-Murdock students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?

Coleman: The most immediate concern for the district is the navigation of education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff at Elmwood-Murdock has the skill and dedication to adapt to flexible teaching formats, and the district has provided students with the technological tools required for on-site or distance learning. We must remain actively prepared and informed to allow a nimble response to changing conditions and minimize the complications of any transition. Comprehensive plans have been put in place by the board and administration.

I will encourage compliance with these policies along with the practical application of expert advice to achieve the important goal of student success.