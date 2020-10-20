Candidates state their views for Plattsmouth Board of Education

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Jeremey Shuey, Brian Harvey, Nolan Siemonsma and Karen Tesarek-Parsons are among six candidates seeking five seats on the Plattsmouth Community Schools Board of Education.
We asked these candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Plattsmouth Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?
Tesarek-Parsons: My name is Karen Tesarek-Parsons and I’m a member of the PHS graduation class of 1973. I retired this year after 38 years with Mutual of Omaha. At Mutual of Omaha, I was encouraged to think outside the box. We were challenged to look for ways to improve processes and to improve morale.
I would organize my teams’ outings and holiday activities. My years at Mutual taught me the importance of working as a team and to be respectful of everyone’s opinion.
I am the current president of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival and have been active with the festival for many years.
When my children were little, I was a Sunday School teacher, a Brownie leader and Room Mother for both children.
I have had the honor of being on the Plattsmouth Board of Education for 12 years and the secretary for the past two years. I was also the treasurer for one year.
I am running for re-election as I love giving back to my community. I feel the education of our young people is important for the success of our country. During my years on the board we have had our financial aid from the state cut several times. I have been part of the finance committee faced with trying to keep the quality of education offered to our students at a high level with less money.
Siemonsma: I am running for school board because I care about the education of the future children that come out of Plattsmouth. I want to help make it so each child has the tools they need to succeed in life, whatever route that is for them. I believe the experience as a manager at a large business has prepared me for all of the challenges of being on the board.
I have chosen Plattsmouth to be my home and the place where I want to invest my time. The greatest way to do that is ensuring the education of every future student is well taken care of, while doing my best to ensure that everyone in our community knows exactly where their tax dollars are going and why they should support it.
I am excited for the challenge of being on the Board of Education and look forward to doing my best for the community.
Harvey: I am a lifelong resident of Plattsmouth, a graduate of Plattsmouth High School and a local business owner. Throughout the years, I have devoted a great deal of my time serving in various capacities supporting our school system including the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, Plattsmouth Alumni and TeamMates to name a few. I am a strong supporter and believe in the importance of public education, and serving on the Board of Education would give me the opportunity to help shape the future of public education in Plattsmouth as we enter a new decade.
As I look forward to serving on the board, a few of the priorities I would like to see are: strengthening learning and achievement, continued focus on recruitment and retention of highly qualified staff at all levels, continued development of a technology plan in all buildings that addresses the needs of all programs, complete with training for students and staff, and help formulate a budget that meets district priorities along with rebuilding of reserves.
I think that success can be achieved through the retention of staff who believe that Plattsmouth is a great place to live and raise their families, a technology program that is consistent and well managed and a budget that is strong allowing for less need for fundraising for basic needs at all levels.
Shuey: I am running for a school board seat because I believe in our students’ futures and our teachers’ abilities. We must give them every opportunity to succeed. The quality of life in Plattsmouth will depend on our students returning to open new businesses or improving existing services. To achieve this outlook, we must be capable of managing our finances, their safety and the limited resources at our disposal.
My background is diverse but my focus narrows on our students and educators. I am comfortable expressing my opinions and working with others who do not share them. I’m a vested member of this community, working through DECA, Lions Club, TeamMates and coaching youth soccer to impact the lives of our families inside and outside the classroom.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address concerning education of Plattsmouth students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?
Tesarek-Parsons: I feel the first is how we maintain a high level of education for all students during this pandemic. I know that remote learning has been difficult on both the students and teachers. As someone who worked from home, I know how draining it can be. I would like there to be more collaboration between the teachers and administration to discuss what works well and what obstacles they are facing. Unfortunately, we have had to learn on the run rather than being able to test techniques.
At the high school level we have our learning academies, which I am very proud of. This has addressed a problem many parents may have seen with their children questioning why they need to go to school. As we all know, not everyone needs or wants to go to a four-year college. These academies are reaching out to all students.
By offering courses, such as welding and the culinary arts, to name a few, we have found truancy has gone down. Students turned off by the college preparing classes are excited to learn skills they feel will be beneficial to them in the future. We must find a way to continue this type of hands-on learning in spite of the pandemic restrictions.
Siemonsma: The two biggest challenges are: decreased funding for state/federal governments, and teacher morale. While our ability to get more money from local and federal governments is limited, I believe that we have to do everything we can to make sure every dollar spent is spent wisely. I want to dig into the finances and make sure we are doing exactly that.
Teacher morale was already low before COVID-19 and I believe that COVID-19 has only worsened that. As a school board member we must be conscious that we are supposed to do what is best for the community, the first step towards doing that is making sure we have the trust and support of the teachers. Not every decision will be agreed upon by every teacher. It is our responsibility to educate them and show them why we made the decision we did.
Thank you and I look forward to serving the community to the best of my ability.
Harvey: I believe the Plattsmouth Community Schools has a great foundation for learning with dedicated staff, strong community support and excellent facilities. Therefore, I don’t believe that we have concerns, but rather ways by which we can strengthen what is currently taking place. I believe that as a board member we must first understand that student learning and achievement should be the primary focus of the Board of Education. With this in mind, we need to make sure that we provide a curriculum that is consistent at all levels which challenges our students and staff to better themselves.
We also need to make sure that our financial picture is strong so that we can provide the necessary financial support to our programs in an effort to meet our primary focus of student learning and achievement.
By focusing on these two areas we can guarantee the success of our students.
Shuey: When I graduated high school, to be successful, you were expected to go to college. This is a terrible approach. We need to realize that college doesn’t prepare everyone for a career. You don’t go to college to be a conductor for Union Pacific, yet these conductors make a better wage than most four-year graduates. The construction of a new industrial tech building is a step in the right direction. When our youth are financially stable, they will depend less on the government, avoid poor choices and be capable of giving back to their communities.
We are falling behind with technology. Our laptops are broken, they don’t run the programs our educators have licenses for, and we have failed to budget for the replacements in the past. We need to move past the traditional computer setup.
Technology will advance again, but right now everything is being done on tablets. This is good news for our district. Tablets are cheaper, more portable and provide a platform most of our youth are familiar with at home. For those who are not fortunate to have them in the home, it provides them an opportunity to gain experience. Most of my classmates did not have a desktop in 1993, so our district provided a computer lab. This was a successful model then and should be applied to tablets today.
Karen Tesarek-Parsons retired this year after 38 years at Mutual of Omaha. She is also an incumbent running to keep her seat on the Board of Education.
Nolan Siemonsma is manager of Food Service at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee store. He is also a Plattsmouth High School volunteer football coach and high school business mentor.
Brian Harvey is the funeral director and owner of Harvey Funeral Home.
Jeremey Shuey is a retired SSgt of the United States Air Force. He is a member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America – associated with high school business), TeamMates, Lions Club and coaching youth soccer (U9).
