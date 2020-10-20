Candidates state their views for Plattsmouth Board of Education

My background is diverse but my focus narrows on our students and educators. I am comfortable expressing my opinions and working with others who do not share them. I’m a vested member of this community, working through DECA, Lions Club, TeamMates and coaching youth soccer to impact the lives of our families inside and outside the classroom.

In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address concerning education of Plattsmouth students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?

Tesarek-Parsons: I feel the first is how we maintain a high level of education for all students during this pandemic. I know that remote learning has been difficult on both the students and teachers. As someone who worked from home, I know how draining it can be. I would like there to be more collaboration between the teachers and administration to discuss what works well and what obstacles they are facing. Unfortunately, we have had to learn on the run rather than being able to test techniques.

At the high school level we have our learning academies, which I am very proud of. This has addressed a problem many parents may have seen with their children questioning why they need to go to school. As we all know, not everyone needs or wants to go to a four-year college. These academies are reaching out to all students.