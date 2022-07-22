Car driven into lake, woman hospitalized

BEAVER LAKE – A 21-year-old Bellevue woman was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after the vehicle she was driving went into the lake by the Beaver Lake Clubhouse.

First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m., Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

According to the sheriff, Jasmine R. Cureton was parked at the clubhouse when she drove her 2008 Honda Pilot down an embankment from the parking lot to a lower service drive.

The vehicle continued across the drive and into the lake, partially submerging the front end of the vehicle, Brueggemann said. Responders located Cureton partially out of the vehicle with her foot trapped behind the front driver's wheel. Cureton did not have any apparent injuries, but was transported by Murray rescue personnel to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the sheriff said.

Cureton also made statements about wanting to harm herself by driving into the lake and was placed into emergency protective custody, Brueggemann said.

Besides the Murray rescue crew, deputies from his department and Cass County Emergency Management staff also responded, Brueggemann said.