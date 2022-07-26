Car owners put on quite a show in Louisville event

LOUISVILLE – They came in all shapes and sizes, some fairly new and others built decades ago.

One thing in common, they all seemed to get admiring glances from hundreds of car lovers.

It was the 18th annual Hot Sunday in July Car Show in downtown Louisville last Sunday, part of the Dynamite Pete Days community-wide get-together.

Approximately 180 cars were registered for the event with a total estimate, including non-registered vehicles, of up to 225 vehicles.

“That’s more than we normally have,” said Mayor Rod Petersen.

The show used to be held on the last Sunday of July and was known as The Last Hot Sunday in July car show. However, that conflicted with car shows elsewhere in the area, so organizers moved it one week forward to be part of the new Dynamite Pete Days weekend, according to Petersen.

The car owners came from all over with interesting stories to say.

There was John Ferrin of Omaha who brought his spiffy blue 1936 Ford two-door sedan.

“I bought it with no motor, no transmission, just a shell of a body,” Ferrin said.

It took him about three years to rebuild his pride and joy, and still needs an air conditioner, he said.

Ferrin said he will have spent about $40,000 when the car is finished.

“I’ve had a lot of different cars I’ve fixed up,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

While some may drive their special vehicles only to car shows, others use theirs for daily transportation.

That includes Rich McLaws of Omaha, who brought his 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo to the show.

“I drive it to work every week,” he said.

McLaws said he’s had the Chevy almost a year now after purchasing it from an owner in Florida.

“I try to attend as many car shows as I can,” he said.

Some have had their vehicles a long time. Less than two weeks ago, Terry Nelson of Yutan didn’t even have his 1968 Ford Shelby that he brought to the show.

“I got it last Monday in California,” Nelson said. “We left on Saturday and the first time I looked at it was Monday.”

Nelson said his car is valued at $130,000 and he won it in a raffle spending just $200 for 195 tickets.

There was some confusion when his ticket was chosen, according to Nelson.

“I entered a raffle on June 1 and the drawing was on June 4. A lady tried to call me, but I gave them a wrong number on my credit card.”

Eventually, his correct credit card number was found from another raffle he entered.

“She called me and said, `I won a sweepstakes. I won a fastback.’ My wife couldn’t believe it.”

Nelson is just the car’s third owner having never left a museum in California.

Nelson’s car ended up being the winner of the Mayor’s Choice award.

The Sponsors’ Choice award went to Jim Adrian of Bellevue with his 1956 Chevrolet 150, while Roger Kuhn of Louisville won the Peoples Choice award with his 1963 Ford Thunderbird.

“We had quite a few cars this year,” Petersen said.