Car/pedestrian accident in Greenwood on Thursday

GREENWOOD – A motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in Greenwood Thursday afternoon brought out Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire/rescue personnel.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, the accident occurred at Broad and Sixth streets in Greenwood with the call for help coming in at 4:36 p.m.

A Ford Flex, driven by Annette Jackson, 44, of Greenwood, was traveling north on Broad by Sixth Street when a female juvenile traveling east on Sixth failed to yield to the vehicle in the roadway, Brueggemann said.

The juvenile was struck by the vehicle and was released after treatment on the scene by Greenwood rescue personnel, he said.

The juvenile was identified as a Greenwood resident, according to Brueggemann.

The girl’s mother came to the scene after being contacted and said she would have her daughter checked out at a hospital and took her by private vehicle, according to Brueggemann.

The Ford Flex sustained minimal damage, he said.

The accident investigation has been completed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.