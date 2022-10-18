Cass County avoiding severe effects of drought

LINCOLN – Cass County residents have fared better than most parts of the state when it comes to current drought conditions.

That assessment comes from officials at the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who have released their latest map detailing the drought across Nebraska.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership involving the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Officials use a tiered scale to illustrate the impact of drought conditions in a certain area. Drought levels include none, abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.

Officials unveiled their most recent map for Nebraska on Thursday, Oct. 13. It shows a large portion of Nebraska suffering from either extreme or exceptional drought conditions. The map lists 33.68 percent of the state as being in extreme drought conditions and 11.49 percent in the exceptional drought category.

Residents in nine counties in southwest Nebraska and 13 counties in northeast Nebraska are dealing with exceptional drought conditions. Areas in the exceptional drought category are facing shortages of water in reservoirs, streams and wells and widespread crop and pasture losses. The risk of wildfires is also high because of the dry land.

Consequences of extreme drought conditions include major crop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions. Nearly all of southwest Nebraska and northeast Nebraska is in this category.

All portions of Cass County are currently listed in the “moderate drought” level of the organization’s scale. Streams, reservoirs and wells are becoming low in volume in this stage of drought. There is some damage happening to crops and pastures, although many local farmers have been able to harvest their crops and prevent further damage.

The National Weather Service listed just 0.97 inches of rain in the Lincoln area in September, which is below the normal total of 2.90 inches. The total September rainfall in the Omaha area (1.55 inches) was also below the normal amount of 2.96 inches.