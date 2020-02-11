Cass County begins "better option" than jail for drug users

PLATTSMOUTH – A new way of helping people get off drugs has begun in Cass County.

This past Monday, two men entered the Cass County Drug Treatment Court program, an intensive effort lasting up to 24 months or longer with the goal of getting people off the dependency of drugs and becoming productive members of society, according to County Attorney Colin Palm.

“We’re glad to get this started,” Palm said. “We’ve never had a program like this. It’s a new approach. It’s been successful in other counties and we hope to mirror that same success here.”

In the past, according to Palm, there were people back on drugs after serving a jail sentence for drug possession.

“There have been plenty of cases where we would see them again,” he said. “Our hope is to end that. Treatment is the key component here.”

The participants are only those who were charged with drug possession, Palm said.

“They plead guilty to the charge and then enter into this long program.”

If they successfully complete this program to the satisfaction of a judge, then the participants won’t be sentenced for their crime and it won’t be part of their record, he added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}