Cass County begins "better option" than jail for drug users

PLATTSMOUTH – A new way of helping people get off drugs has begun in Cass County.
This past Monday, two men entered the Cass County Drug Treatment Court program, an intensive effort lasting up to 24 months or longer with the goal of getting people off the dependency of drugs and becoming productive members of society, according to County Attorney Colin Palm.
“We’re glad to get this started,” Palm said. “We’ve never had a program like this. It’s a new approach. It’s been successful in other counties and we hope to mirror that same success here.”
In the past, according to Palm, there were people back on drugs after serving a jail sentence for drug possession.
“There have been plenty of cases where we would see them again,” he said. “Our hope is to end that. Treatment is the key component here.”
The participants are only those who were charged with drug possession, Palm said.
“They plead guilty to the charge and then enter into this long program.”
If they successfully complete this program to the satisfaction of a judge, then the participants won’t be sentenced for their crime and it won’t be part of their record, he added.
“It’s a better option (than jail),” Palm said.
The program features numerous phases of responsibilities.
For example, in Phase 1 the participant must attend court weekly, meet with the supervision officer weekly, attend community support meetings three times per week, begin or continue treatment, submit to random drug testing and be substance free for a minimum of 14 days to name a few requirements.
In Phase 2 besides continuing treatment services and similar requirements in Phase 1, the participant must also maintain or obtain employment and have at least 36 hours of structured time to include work, education, community support meetings, treatment and volunteer hours.
In the later phases, if the participant is succeeding, court visits and those to the supervision officer are reduced, though treatment must continue and the required number of days of sobriety increases.
To graduate from this program, the participant must have had 180 days of continuous sobriety, completed all treatment requirements, maintained employment or school, addressed all services needed and maintained pro-social activity.
Participants must pay their program fees.
“The ultimate goal is to get clean and sober for a drug-free life,” said Creston Ashburn, state probation Problem Solving Courts coordinator for the 2nd Judicial District (Cass-Sarpy counties). “We’re hoping to break the cycle of the revolving door of the judicial system.”
Another individual is set to enter this program in two weeks, Palm said.
“We really think it will help people in the community,” he said.