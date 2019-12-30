PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners last week approved bridge replacement projects in a program designed to save counties money.
The work involves replacing two bridges along A Street with culverts. One is west of Nebraska 67 by Nehawka, the other being west of 202nd Street by Eagle.
The bridges are “structurally deficient,” said Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.
There would be a three-week timeframe for road closure for the projects this summer, he said.
County employees will do the installations, according to Thorne, with the ACE Eaton Co. of Kearney supplying the culverts.
Four companies provided bids for that work, along with bids for projects to be done in Otoe County.
“This is the County Bridge Match Program where Cass and Otoe counties combined bid packages to improve overall pricing,” Thorne said. “Two projects are in Otoe County and they are doing those. We have nothing to do with those, but the bid process.”
The board approved the Kearney company’s bid totaling $202,564, of which approximately $86,900 involves the Cass County project.
“The State of Nebraska will reimburse Cass and Otoe for 55 percent of the total,” Thorne said.