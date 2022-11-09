Cass County Board to have new members

PLATTSMOUTH – There’ll be two new members on the Cass County Board of Commissions following Tuesday’s general election.

In the board’s District 2 race, Republican Taylor Boyle easily defeated Democrat Jennifer Sommer, while Republican Alexander DeGarmo, who ran unopposed, will be the new representative for District 3.

In the Congressional District 1 race, Republican Mike Flood, who defeated Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks in a special election in July for the vacant seat following Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation, easily beat her again on Tuesday, winning with 70 percent of the vote.

In the Legislature District 2 race, Republican incumbent Robert Clements defeated his Democratic challenger Sarah J. Slattery, 59.6 percent of the vote to 39.9 percent.

Republican Jim Pillen had no trouble winning the race for governor in the county defeating Democrat Carol Blood, 66.2 percent to 28.25 percent.

As of Tuesday morning, all 30 of the county’s precincts were counted.

In the Plattsmouth School Board race, Max Muller, Jeremey Shuey, Terri Cunningham-Swanson, and Terry Foster won seats.

In the Weeping Water School Board race, Doug Meyer, Mark Rathe, and Haley Dehne won seats.

In the Elmwood/Murdock School Board race, Eric Towle, Joel Clements, and Mark Meyer won seats.

In the Louisville School Board race, Jackie Heard, Andy Mixan, and Dan Witte won seats.

In the Conestoga School Board race, Tracy Priefert, Greg Page, and Seth Ahrens won seats.