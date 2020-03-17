Cass County buildings closed except for court business

PLATTSMOUTH – All Cass County buildings are closed to the public effective today, Thursday, March 19, until further notice because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The only exception will be for court-related business in the courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth.
This action was approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
County employees are to report to work, as always through the handicapped-accessible entry, they added. A sheriff’s deputy will be at the door during business hours to let employees in and out.
Most county business can be done by phone or online, the board said. Since there are a few exceptions, people need to call that particular department and make arrangements, the board added.
“If you have something you can’t do over the phone or online, you need to call that office and make arrangements,” board chairman Dan Henry said.
Meanwhile, a county man in his 50s is still recovering at home awaiting word from health officials whether or not he has a confirmed case of the disease.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced last week the man was at that time the 11th presumptive positive case of the virus in the state.
The DHHS is awaiting final confirmation on the man’s condition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to Sarah Schram, health director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
The man’s identity and his place of residence were not revealed in the DHHS release.
According to the DHHS, the man recently traveled back to Nebraska from Minneapolis and was on the same connecting flight as the person who is Nebraska’s first case.
He has been self-isolating at home since March 7, according to the DHHS.
Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department with assistance from DHHS is reassessing potential exposures to determine next steps.
All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“We’re doing a lot of monitoring,” Schram told the board. “We’re in 175 residences in Sarpy/Cass counties.”
To decrease chances of getting this disease, Schram urged people to wash hands frequently, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, stay home if sick, avoid large gatherings and stay at least six feet from others, if possible.
“We’re providing guidance,” Schram said.