Cass County buildings closed except for court business

PLATTSMOUTH – All Cass County buildings are closed to the public effective today, Thursday, March 19, until further notice because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The only exception will be for court-related business in the courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth.

This action was approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

County employees are to report to work, as always through the handicapped-accessible entry, they added. A sheriff’s deputy will be at the door during business hours to let employees in and out.

Most county business can be done by phone or online, the board said. Since there are a few exceptions, people need to call that particular department and make arrangements, the board added.

“If you have something you can’t do over the phone or online, you need to call that office and make arrangements,” board chairman Dan Henry said.

Meanwhile, a county man in his 50s is still recovering at home awaiting word from health officials whether or not he has a confirmed case of the disease.