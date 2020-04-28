Cass County buildings to reopen on May 11

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County government buildings will reopen on Monday, May 11, as the county and the state of Nebraska begin to relax public gathering restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the May 11 date after receiving input from a local health official and the county attorney.
“People have a lot of business to do and we have not seen a lot of people with the virus,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney. “We’ll try it and see if it works, and hopefully we can move on.”
The board’s action pertains only to county-run government buildings and not those run by cities, such as the Plattsmouth City Hall.
The board, which again met by electronic means from their individual homes, also approved certain measures to be taken when county employees and the public enter these buildings.
For example, at the county courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth employees and the public will enter only through the handicapped-accessible entry on Fourth Street. Everyone entering will have their temperatures taken and answer certain questions, particularly about any recent travel.
County Attorney Colin Palm noted that individual temperature taking is apparently not considered too invasive on privacy.
“(Taking) temperatures have been allowed everywhere," he told the board.
McCartney said special temperature readers were purchased about two weeks ago. Since then, temperature taking of employees has been occurring as they enter the buildings to go to work.
“You wave it in front of the forehead and it doesn’t even touch the person at all,” she said. “They have worked great.”
If the temperature is above normal, the person will be asked to go home, she added.
It was also noted at the meeting that clear plastic screens or shields may be installed on countertops between employees and the public. These screens are similar to those now installed at grocery/convenience stores.
