Cass County buildings to reopen on May 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County government buildings will reopen on Monday, May 11, as the county and the state of Nebraska begin to relax public gathering restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the May 11 date after receiving input from a local health official and the county attorney.

“People have a lot of business to do and we have not seen a lot of people with the virus,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney. “We’ll try it and see if it works, and hopefully we can move on.”

The board’s action pertains only to county-run government buildings and not those run by cities, such as the Plattsmouth City Hall.

The board, which again met by electronic means from their individual homes, also approved certain measures to be taken when county employees and the public enter these buildings.

For example, at the county courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth employees and the public will enter only through the handicapped-accessible entry on Fourth Street. Everyone entering will have their temperatures taken and answer certain questions, particularly about any recent travel.