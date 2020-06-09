Cass County cleanup event resumes

LOUISVILLE – The Great American Cleanup for Cass County has started up again.
That was the announcement Monday from Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB), an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.
This annual event, normally held from mid-March through mid-June was suspended this year because of COVID-19 concerns, said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.
It is now running through Oct. 18, she said.
“Keep Cass County Beautiful is cautiously resuming litter cleanups now and following current state and local COVID-19 guidelines to keep volunteers safe,” Behrns said.
The Sarpy-Cass Health Department recommends the following guidelines for litter cleanup events:
Maintain six foot social distancing between volunteers.
Participants must wear gloves and masks and use litter reach tools to collect litter.
Only family members should drive together to the cleanup site.
No more than 25 people gathered for the litter cleanup.
KCCB will provide free trash bags, gloves and loan safety vests, safety signs and pickup tools to Cass County communities and organizations who wish to participate in a Great American Cleanup event, Behrns said.
Organizations may apply for a KCCB mini-cleanup grant at keepcasscountybeautiful.com/
KCCB receives funding from Cass County, memberships, donations, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to support litter prevention, waste reduction and recycling programs.
Mini-grants are awarded to provide incentives to community groups who conduct litter cleanup projects along public roads and public parks. Funding of $50 per mile along roads, streets and $10 per acre for parks is available. Funds provide an incentive for picking up litter and may be used at the group’s discretion, Behrns said.
Locally, KCCB helped sponsor 13 litter cleanups with the help of many volunteers who collected over 2,500 pounds of litter last year, she said.
“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Behrns said. “Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”
Contact Linda@KeepCassCountyBeautiful.com or 402.949.0874 for more information.
