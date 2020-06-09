Cass County cleanup event resumes

Organizations may apply for a KCCB mini-cleanup grant at keepcasscountybeautiful.com/

KCCB receives funding from Cass County, memberships, donations, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to support litter prevention, waste reduction and recycling programs.

Mini-grants are awarded to provide incentives to community groups who conduct litter cleanup projects along public roads and public parks. Funding of $50 per mile along roads, streets and $10 per acre for parks is available. Funds provide an incentive for picking up litter and may be used at the group’s discretion, Behrns said.

Locally, KCCB helped sponsor 13 litter cleanups with the help of many volunteers who collected over 2,500 pounds of litter last year, she said.

“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Behrns said. “Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”

Contact Linda@KeepCassCountyBeautiful.com or 402.949.0874 for more information.

