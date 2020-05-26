Cass County confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb

PAPILLION – As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County nearly doubled in just one week.
According to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 37 Cass County residents had tested positive for this potentially fatal virus, compared to 20 the previous Tuesday.
The increase, however, may have been expected since the number of residents who were tested jumped to 866, compared to 595 the previous week, a department official said.
“There are now more sites for testing,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director.
It’s also not clear whether the reopening of certain businesses earlier this month was a factor in this increase, she said.
“It’s hard to say honestly unless we see an increase that is tied back to one location,” she said.
Instead, officials aren’t sure where many of the new confirmed cases contracted the virus, she said.
Some of those cases could have occurred within the home or at work, she said.
There are currently 20 cases (16 active, three recoveries, one death) in the 68048 area, according to the department’s tracking map.
The zip code locations of the other Cass County positive cases, according to the map, are:
68413 (southeast section of county) – one case (recovery)
68455 (southeast section of county) – one case (recovery)
68463 (central section of county) – one case (active)
68307 (south-central section of county) – one case (recovery)
68407 – (central section of county) – one case (recovery)
68403 – (central section of county) – one case (active)
68366 – (west section of county) – three cases ( two active, one recovery)
68304 – (west-central section of county) – two cases (one active, one recovery)
68347 – (southwest section of county) – six cases (two active, four recoveries)
Steventon urged all residents to continue doing all they can to keep themselves and each other safe and healthy.
All residents, especially those in the higher-risk groups, should do the following:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• When going out in public, maintain a six- foot distance between themselves and others and wear a cloth face mask.
• Shop alone and only shop one time per week.
• Help seniors stay healthy at home by shopping for them.
• Stay away from others who are sick.
• Wash hands often.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org.
