Cass County continues to show low COVID-19 numbers

PAPILLION – Cass County continues to show much lower numbers related to COVID-19 than Sarpy County, according to the latest figures.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, there have been 2,281 Cass County residents who have tested for the virus with only 67 of them turning up positive. There have been 55 recoveries and two deaths.

By contrast, there have been 17,871 Sarpy County residents who have tested for COVID-19 with 1,242 positive cases.

There have been 1,041 recoveries and seven deaths.

“I think Cass County is doing real good,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney, who sits on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s board.

McCartney recently noted that department officials gave their go-ahead for Buccaneer Bay residents to hold an annual garage sale because of the low COVID-19 numbers.

Though the participation was lower than in the past, there were still 25 households who took part in this June event, McCartney said.

“Everything went fine,” she said.

