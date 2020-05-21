Cass County Courthouse closed due to positive COVID-19 test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County Courthouse will be closed for several days after an employee at the building tested positive for coronavirus.

Cass County Board of Commissioners made the decision to close the courthouse to the public. It will be closed for the entire business day on both Thursday and Friday and throughout the weekend. It will also be closed for Memorial Day observances on Monday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matt Lemieux confirmed to The Journal on Thursday afternoon that the courthouse would be closed for at least the next five days. He was present at the lone entrance to the building to inform any visitors about the current situation.

The courthouse will likely reopen on Tuesday, May 26. The leaders of each county department will be responsible for overseeing “deep cleaning” of their courthouse offices to eliminate any presence of the coronavirus. Custodians will be in charge of cleaning hallways and commons areas on each floor of the building.

Commissioners voted March 17 to close the courthouse to the public for all items except judicial court-related business. County employees continued to work at the building in their offices. Everyone entered and left the courthouse through one handicapped-accessible entry point.