Cass County courthouse to reopen on Monday

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County courthouse and all county offices will reopen for public access this Monday.
That decision was made on Tuesday by the county’s Board of Commissioners on a 4 to 1 vote with Dale Sharp believing it was still too early to reopen.
Access to the courthouse and other county offices was shut down on May 26 after three courthouse employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The following Monday, access became available through appointments only.
“It’s time to reopen,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
She has received phone calls from constituents inquiring about the reopening, McCartney said.
“I think people would like to see it open again real soon,” she said.
Public access to the courthouse will be through the handicapped-accessible door on Fourth Street with a sheriff’s deputy there to take everyone’s temperatures before allowing them through.
The public is encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not a requirement.
Another reason for the reopening was possible reimbursement from the Federal Government under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Counties eligible to receive reimbursement up to 50 percent in virus-related costs must be open by June 15, it was noted at the meeting.
Concerning COVID-19, McCartney, a member of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department Board, said health officials there have given the go-ahead for the residents in Buccaneer Bay to hold their annual garage sale on June 19 and 20.
As of Tuesday, 1,402 Cass County residents have been tested for the virus, with 53 confirmed cases, according to the department. Of those 53 cases, 37 have recovered, the department said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the allocation of $33,000 from county keno funds to CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for the county.
“It’s such good news, it’s huge,” said Diana Lindensmith, CASA executive director.
There are more than 50 children, ages 18 and under, in the Cass County CASA, which is an advocate for abused and neglected children.
Most of the funds will pay for new school clothing and supplies for the children, plus pool passes and dance lessons, Lindensmith said.
