Cass County courthouse to reopen on Monday

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County courthouse and all county offices will reopen for public access this Monday.

That decision was made on Tuesday by the county’s Board of Commissioners on a 4 to 1 vote with Dale Sharp believing it was still too early to reopen.

Access to the courthouse and other county offices was shut down on May 26 after three courthouse employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The following Monday, access became available through appointments only.

“It’s time to reopen,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.

She has received phone calls from constituents inquiring about the reopening, McCartney said.

“I think people would like to see it open again real soon,” she said.

Public access to the courthouse will be through the handicapped-accessible door on Fourth Street with a sheriff’s deputy there to take everyone’s temperatures before allowing them through.

The public is encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not a requirement.

Another reason for the reopening was possible reimbursement from the Federal Government under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.