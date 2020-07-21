Cass County COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents who have – or had – tested positive for COVID-19 has now gone over the 100 mark.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 109 positive cases reported since the pandemic began, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

There have also been 3,030 county residents who have been tested for the virus.

Of those 109 cases, 61 have come from close contact, according to the department. There have been 68 recoveries and two deaths.

By comparison, 1,531 Sarpy County residents have tested positive for the virus, with 885 of them getting the virus from close contact, according to the department. There have been 22,340 tests performed in that county with seven deaths recorded.

Cass and Sarpy counties are currently in a moderate range concerning the COVID-19 risk, according to a new tool in the department on following the virus. It’s called the COVID-19 risk dial and is found on its website – sarpycasshealthdepartment.org.

The dial is intended to give an overview of the current risk of the virus in Sarpy and Cass counties, according to the department.

There are four risk ranges on the dial – low, moderate, high and severe.