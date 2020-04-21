Cass County Democratic Convention set for May 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN - County parties of the Nebraska Democratic Party have announced the dates of their local conventions, where they will elect local party officers and delegates to the State Democratic Convention. All conventions will be held by phone due to safety concerns of COVID-19.

Democratic county parties hold conventions in presidential election years as part of the delegate selection process for the Democratic National Convention, scheduled this summer in Milwaukee.

Democrats must register for the county convention by May 1.

All forms and rules are available on the Nebraska Democratic Party’s website nebraskademocrats.org.

The Cass County convention will take place on Sunday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m.

“Our party continues to build and grow as we work hand and hand with the county parties to elect leaders ready to help our candidates win elections up and down the ballot,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb. “While conducting conventions over the phone means our traditional gatherings are transformed, we know this is the safest approach to conduct our party business.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0