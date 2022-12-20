 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cass County deputy dies

  • Updated
  • 0
deputy dies

William Tapley, a Cass County Sheriff's Department deputy since 2020, died recently from cancer. He is shown here with Sheriff William Brueggemann, left. Tapley was assigned to the county courthouse security division.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Department / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – A deputy in the Cass County Sheriff’s Department has died.

William Tapley, 69, who served the department in its courthouse security division since July of 2020, died on Dec. 13 from cancer, the department said.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of Cass County Deputy William Tapley 92028, who had gone through a battle with cancer,” the department said.

Tapley worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years beginning his career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2001.

He went on to work for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Police Department and the Metropolitan Community College Police Department.

“Deputy Tapley, thank you for your service to the residents of Cass County,” the department said. “You’ve left a lasting impact on so many in the time you spent with us. You will be dearly missed. We are proud to be a part of your story. Rest well my friend, we have the watch from here.”

People are also reading…

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Thursday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. in Omaha.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News