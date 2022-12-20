Cass County deputy dies

PLATTSMOUTH – A deputy in the Cass County Sheriff’s Department has died.

William Tapley, 69, who served the department in its courthouse security division since July of 2020, died on Dec. 13 from cancer, the department said.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of Cass County Deputy William Tapley 92028, who had gone through a battle with cancer,” the department said.

Tapley worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years beginning his career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2001.

He went on to work for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Police Department and the Metropolitan Community College Police Department.

“Deputy Tapley, thank you for your service to the residents of Cass County,” the department said. “You’ve left a lasting impact on so many in the time you spent with us. You will be dearly missed. We are proud to be a part of your story. Rest well my friend, we have the watch from here.”

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Thursday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. in Omaha.