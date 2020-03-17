Cass County districts close school buildings due to COVID-19

Reiman said families will be able to sign up for breakfast and lunch at these meetings. They will be able to pick up meals at the school in a “drive-through” setup. School employees will also be available to deliver meals to homes.

Reiman said Happy Hearts Daycare located in the school building will remain open. District officials are working with the daycare owners to mitigate the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Reiman also said the walking track and weight room in Weeping Water Activities Center will remain open only to adults for the time being. The district will give the public enough advanced warning in case the situation changes.

“This is a very fluid situation,” Reiman said. “Our goal is to communicate weekly or sooner as the situation warrants. If you have questions, please direct them to the school office or e-mail a school administrator.”

Reiman’s e-mail address is kreiman@weepingwaterps.org. Welte can be reached at twelte@weepingwaterps.org and Wenzl can be reached at bwenzl@weepingwaterps.org.

Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said Monday that district buildings would close throughout this week. A decision will be made later this week if the closures will be extended.