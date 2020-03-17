Cass County districts close school buildings due to COVID-19

Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water have closed school buildings in their districts for a minimum of one week due to coronavirus concerns.
Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman, Weeping Water Secondary Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte and Weeping Water Elementary Principal Bristol Wenzl provided a statement about the district’s plans on Monday.
Weeping Water Public Schools will be closed indefinitely due to the risk of COVID-19. Reiman said administrators and staff members will be working with medical experts to best determine when it is safe to re-open school buildings.
“Everyone at WWPS is striving to provide education to our students,” Reiman said. “As has been stated often, these are difficult, unprecedented times. School staff has been working today to find ways to deliver education to students away from school.”
The district has planned two days for parents and students to come to the school to collect their belongings and meet with teachers. Families with last names starting with A through K visited the school on Wednesday. Families with last names starting with L through Z will be able to visit the school Thursday, March 19, from 12-6:30 p.m.
Families who are unable to attend on either of these dates can contact the school at 402-267-2445 to arrange a meeting.
Reiman said families will be able to sign up for breakfast and lunch at these meetings. They will be able to pick up meals at the school in a “drive-through” setup. School employees will also be available to deliver meals to homes.
Reiman said Happy Hearts Daycare located in the school building will remain open. District officials are working with the daycare owners to mitigate the risk of coronavirus exposure.
Reiman also said the walking track and weight room in Weeping Water Activities Center will remain open only to adults for the time being. The district will give the public enough advanced warning in case the situation changes.
“This is a very fluid situation,” Reiman said. “Our goal is to communicate weekly or sooner as the situation warrants. If you have questions, please direct them to the school office or e-mail a school administrator.”
Reiman’s e-mail address is kreiman@weepingwaterps.org. Welte can be reached at twelte@weepingwaterps.org and Wenzl can be reached at bwenzl@weepingwaterps.org.
Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said Monday that district buildings would close throughout this week. A decision will be made later this week if the closures will be extended.
“Due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19, Elmwood-Murdock Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, to Sunday, March 22,” Knippelmeyer said. “All activities are canceled during this time.”
Elmwood-Murdock students in all grade levels began remote learning on Monday. Teachers conducted online classes for students by using cameras installed in their laptop computers. Students will able to speak with both their teacher and classmates through this technology.
Louisville officials announced Saturday that the district would close school buildings from March 16-22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber said Tuesday that middle and high school students would be starting remote learning on Thursday, March 19.
“Students remember to check your e-mail and Google Classroom on a consistent basis,” Farber said. “Thursday will be an A day! Together we can do this because that’s what Lions do!”
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Monday morning that practices for all NSAA activities have been suspended until Monday, March 30. All NSAA activity competitions have been suspended until Thursday, April 2.