Cass County educators begin the vaccination process

PAPILLION – COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for Cass County teachers.
A special vaccination clinic, the first of several, was held last Saturday at Papillion-La Vista South High School where the Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) distributed vaccines to school districts in its jurisdiction based on student count.
“We were able to vaccinate 66 percent of our individuals who were interested in being vaccinated,” said Andrew Farber, superintendent of Louisville Public Schools. “We had an array of staff – educators, administrators, secretaries, staff in general. They want that layer of protection. It went smooth, quick and was very safe.”
Plattsmouth Community Schools scheduled 90 vaccinations for its employees due to the availability of both the Pfizer and the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, said Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent.
“Educators who responded to our survey that they wanted to receive the vaccine were prioritized based on whether or not they have direct sustained contact with students,” he said. “All job classifications in our school district were given the opportunity to indicate interest in receiving the vaccine.”
PCS is scheduled to receive 22 Pfizer vaccinations on Saturday, March 13, and Saturday. March 20, but 68 Johnson and Johnson vaccinations on Saturday, March 27, plus 22 of the first doses of Pfizer and 22 second doses, Hasty said.
“Again, we will prioritize employees working directly with students then by age within that group.”
Hasty added that he did not recall any educators expressing concern about completing the school year without the vaccine.
“In fact, several educators expressed appreciation for being able to receive the vaccine,” he said.
St. John the Baptist School was allotted six Pfizer vaccines and 17 Johnson and Johnson vaccines, based on the student population and the number of vaccines available, said Principal Linda Monahan.
“Our teachers said the vaccination process was extremely organized and went very well,” Monahan said. “We are relieved that our teachers were able to receive the vaccination and we are looking forward to getting back to normal soon. In the meantime, St. John the Baptist School will stay the course with masking, social distancing and cleaning procedures in order to complete the 2020-2021 school year with in-person learning.”
Monahan added that this Saturday, March 13, will be the one-year anniversary of when the school closed and moved to remote learning for the remaining school year.
The event was the largest vaccination clinic the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has undertaken so far this year, it said.
It would not have been possible, the department said, without the support of many community partners, including Papillion-La Vista Schools (for offering the facility), the Medical Reserve Corps, the Army National Guard, Papillion Police Department, CERT, local school nurses who volunteered their time, along with other volunteers, plus all Sarpy and Cass County school districts for their assistance with identifying and scheduling their highest-priority educators to attend this clinic.
“To tell you how organized the Sarpy/Cass Health Department was, there were 90 (PCS) individual appointments scheduled, and we did not have one person contact me about missing an appointment or having to reschedule when they went to get their vaccine,” Hasty said at Monday’s PCS board meeting.
Approximately 47 staff members of Conestoga Public Schools got vaccinated at the event with three-fourths of the staff still to go, said Beth Johnsen, superintendent.
“Everybody has signed up for the next three clinics,” she said. “Everybody is excited about the vaccinations. It’s a great beginning to end COVID-19.”
Johnsen described her staff as “exceptional.”
“They’ve all stepped up and got training in remote learning, so that the teachers could teach face-to-face and Zoom,” she said, adding that the school will end remote learning in a week or so.
Johnsen also said that there hasn’t been one COVID-positive case from any contact within the school.
“We had 23 staff members who were vaccinated,” said Ryan Knippelmeyer, superintendent of Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools. “All of the feedback that I received was that it was like a well-oiled machine. We are very appreciative of getting vaccination.”
He said those 23 staff members make up about 35 to 40 percent of the total number in the district, and that he’s hopeful the remainder will get vaccinated in the next three weeks.
About one-third of the staff at Weeping Water Public Schools received the vaccine at that event, said Kevin Reiman, superintendent. Since some others received theirs earlier, only about 35 to 40 percent still need to get vaccinated, which should occur by the end of March, he said.
“The staff has done a nice job of social distancing and wearing masks,” Reiman said.
At Monday’s PCS board meeting, Steve Barr, president, said of the vaccinations, “I know that’s been an extra coordination effort for the administration, so I just wanted to say ‘Thank You.’ It’s been a good job and it’s nice to see these vaccinations happen.”