Cass County educators begin the vaccination process

“Again, we will prioritize employees working directly with students then by age within that group.”

Hasty added that he did not recall any educators expressing concern about completing the school year without the vaccine.

“In fact, several educators expressed appreciation for being able to receive the vaccine,” he said.

St. John the Baptist School was allotted six Pfizer vaccines and 17 Johnson and Johnson vaccines, based on the student population and the number of vaccines available, said Principal Linda Monahan.

“Our teachers said the vaccination process was extremely organized and went very well,” Monahan said. “We are relieved that our teachers were able to receive the vaccination and we are looking forward to getting back to normal soon. In the meantime, St. John the Baptist School will stay the course with masking, social distancing and cleaning procedures in order to complete the 2020-2021 school year with in-person learning.”

Monahan added that this Saturday, March 13, will be the one-year anniversary of when the school closed and moved to remote learning for the remaining school year.

The event was the largest vaccination clinic the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has undertaken so far this year, it said.