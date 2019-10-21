LOUISVILLE – The next Cass County Electronic Recycling Event will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Louisville.
The event is open to Cass County residents only, no commercial quantities.
Residents can bring materials to First and Cherry Street and enter through the gate on the north side of the Louisville High School football field.
Cross Electronic Recycling will be assisting with the collection. All items will be used to provide vocational training and job experience for disadvantaged men and women at the Cross Training Center in Omaha.
You have free articles remaining.
Items accepted at no charge include computers, flat screen monitors, laptops, tablets, printers, keyboards and mice, cell phones, cameras, sound equipment, stereos, video game players, games, power tools, lawn equipment and machinery. Small and large appliances including stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces will also be accepted.
Please drain equipment of oil.
The following items will have an environmental fee: alkaline batteries: $1.50 per pound; all styles of televisions and CRT computer monitors: $20 up to 20 inch; $30 up to 30 inch; $40 up to 40 inch, $50 up to 50 inch, and so forth. KCCB will pay half of the environmental fee of one item per household up to $500 for the collection.