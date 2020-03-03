Cass County enjoys savings from mild winter

PLATTSMOUTH – Lenny Thorne, the Cass County Roads Department head, was looking through some cost figures the other day and liked what he saw.

It was money his department has saved on snow removal costs from this mild winter, compared to 2019.

“Last winter, we were on the roads every weekend,” Thorne said on Tuesday.

As of March 1, his department has seen a savings of $200,000 in wages and fuel, compared to last year. The savings of the reduced need of applying salt on the roads totaled $75,000 from the 2019 cost, he said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

This savings will now make it easier on his budget to purchase three dump trucks for his department that the commissioners approved at the meeting.

In other business, the commissioners approved county marketing grants totaling $36,872 to be given out to 18 different public and nonprofit organizations this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

These grants were previously approved by the Cass County Tourism Committee.

“Everybody who applied got a grant,” said Dan Henry, board chairman.

The money comes from the county’s lodging tax, he said.