Cass County enjoys savings from mild winter

PLATTSMOUTH – Lenny Thorne, the Cass County Roads Department head, was looking through some cost figures the other day and liked what he saw.
It was money his department has saved on snow removal costs from this mild winter, compared to 2019.
“Last winter, we were on the roads every weekend,” Thorne said on Tuesday.
As of March 1, his department has seen a savings of $200,000 in wages and fuel, compared to last year. The savings of the reduced need of applying salt on the roads totaled $75,000 from the 2019 cost, he said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
This savings will now make it easier on his budget to purchase three dump trucks for his department that the commissioners approved at the meeting.
In other business, the commissioners approved county marketing grants totaling $36,872 to be given out to 18 different public and nonprofit organizations this year.
These grants were previously approved by the Cass County Tourism Committee.
“Everybody who applied got a grant,” said Dan Henry, board chairman.
The money comes from the county’s lodging tax, he said.
Many of the applicants received the maximum amount of $2,500.
These included the organization overseeing this summer’s Steampunk festival in downtown Plattsmouth, as well as events being sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation in Elmwood also received the maximum amount to help pay for its events this year, as well as the group running the annual July car show in Louisville.
Other awards included a $2,062 grant to the village of Manley for its annual Pillage the Village event, a $1,518 grant to the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce for its events, and a $1,102 grant to the Plattsmouth V.F.W. Post 247 for its events.
Other entities awarded grants were the Cass County Agricultural Society, Eagle Vision, Elmwood Murdock Merchants Association, Friends of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial, Lofte Community Theatre, Murray Freedom Festival, Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, Nebraska StoryArts, Plattsmouth Recreation Department and the SAC and Aerospace Museum.