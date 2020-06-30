Cass County Fair 4-H schedule is announced

WEEPING WATER – The following is the current schedule of 4-H activities at this year’s Cass County Fair.
This schedule is subject to change based on future Directed Health Measures from the governor’s office, said Lauren Stohlmann, Cass County Nebraska Extension educator. Livestock and small animal shows are open to immediate family of exhibitors only, at least at this time, according to Stohlmann.
Static entries, usually displayed in the 4-H exhibit hall, will be closed to the public.
The Fair Board announced last week that events, other than 4-H related, have been canceled this year because of concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes entertainment, tractor pulls, a rodeo, carnival rides, as well as the parade.
Monday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Static judging in exhibit hall.
6 p.m. – Cat and small animal check-in, show will begin shortly after.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. – Horse show.
2 p.m. – Rabbit check-in, show will begin shortly after.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
9 a.m. – Meat goat show-in, show will begin shortly after.
1 p.m. – Market sheep weigh-in, 1:30 p.m. breeding sheep weigh-in, show will begin shortly after.
Thursday, Aug. 6
8:30 a.m. – Dairy cow show.
10 a.m. – Dairy goat show.
11:30 a.m. – Other goat show.
1 p.m. – Poultry showmanship.
1:30 p.m. – Standard, bantam and other poultry classes check-in for judging.
Friday, Aug. 7
7 a.m. – Beef weigh-in.
10:30 a.m. – Clover kid bucket calf. Following that will be beef showmanship (one show for all classes).
Show program as follows: 4-H bucket calf, feeder calf, cow/calf breeding, market. (Lunch break during noon hour.)
Saturday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Static exhibit pick-up and pictures (Times to be assigned).
10 a.m. – Swine weigh-in cards must be turned in.
11:30 a.m. – Clover Kid.
1 p.m. – Swine showmanship, followed by market classes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!