Cass County Fair 4-H schedule is announced

WEEPING WATER – The following is the current schedule of 4-H activities at this year’s Cass County Fair.

This schedule is subject to change based on future Directed Health Measures from the governor’s office, said Lauren Stohlmann, Cass County Nebraska Extension educator. Livestock and small animal shows are open to immediate family of exhibitors only, at least at this time, according to Stohlmann.

Static entries, usually displayed in the 4-H exhibit hall, will be closed to the public.

The Fair Board announced last week that events, other than 4-H related, have been canceled this year because of concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes entertainment, tractor pulls, a rodeo, carnival rides, as well as the parade.

Monday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. – Static judging in exhibit hall.

6 p.m. – Cat and small animal check-in, show will begin shortly after.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. – Horse show.

2 p.m. – Rabbit check-in, show will begin shortly after.

Wednesday, Aug. 5