Cass County Fair manager pleased with 2021 event

WEEPING WATER – It seems fairly certain that organizers and the public will remember the 2021 Cass County Fair fondly.

“I think overall it went really well,” said Meggan Roeber, fair manager.

Last year, with the exception of 4-H shows, the fair was canceled because of COVID-19. It returned last week with a full lineup of farm animal judging, entertainment acts, unique educational shows, a parade and carnival rides.

According to Roeber, there were 40 vendors, plus three food trucks, two snow cone trucks and a cookie stand. There were 47 entries in Saturday evening’s parade, down somewhat from 2019. The crowd also appeared to be smaller than before possibly because of the Garth Brooks concert that same evening in Lincoln.

“It was still a good turnout,” she said.

Events during the middle two days of the fair went over especially well, Roeber said.

“Thursday and Friday were busier than they’ve ever been.”

The dueling pianos show in the open air auditorium on Friday was a “big hit,” she said.

Roeber praised the work of the cleanup crews and the effort put forth by the Cass County Fair Board.