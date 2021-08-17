 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cass County Fair manager pleased with 2021 event
0 Comments

Cass County Fair manager pleased with 2021 event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cf overall

This year's Cass County Fair, which included a 4-H market and breeding beef show (shown), went over very well, said Cass County Fair Manager Meggan Roeber. The fair, most of which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, was held last week on the county fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.

 Timothy Rohwer

WEEPING WATER – It seems fairly certain that organizers and the public will remember the 2021 Cass County Fair fondly.

“I think overall it went really well,” said Meggan Roeber, fair manager.

Last year, with the exception of 4-H shows, the fair was canceled because of COVID-19. It returned last week with a full lineup of farm animal judging, entertainment acts, unique educational shows, a parade and carnival rides.

According to Roeber, there were 40 vendors, plus three food trucks, two snow cone trucks and a cookie stand. There were 47 entries in Saturday evening’s parade, down somewhat from 2019. The crowd also appeared to be smaller than before possibly because of the Garth Brooks concert that same evening in Lincoln.

“It was still a good turnout,” she said.

Events during the middle two days of the fair went over especially well, Roeber said.

“Thursday and Friday were busier than they’ve ever been.”

The dueling pianos show in the open air auditorium on Friday was a “big hit,” she said.

Roeber praised the work of the cleanup crews and the effort put forth by the Cass County Fair Board.

“The board does a good job of making it family oriented and they did a good job this year.”

Looking ahead to next year, Roeber mentioned the possibility of adding an event in the track area on the final evening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minors cited for alcohol at party
News

Minors cited for alcohol at party

  • Updated

UNION – Informed by an anonymous source, Cass County sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening broke up a party in which minors were consuming alcohol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News