Cass County Fair returns in full this year

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Fair is back!
A year after COVID-19 put the kibosh on fair activities, other than limited 4-H shows, this popular attraction is set to return with a full slate of fun-filled events on Aug. 11 through 14, according to fair manager Meggan Roeber.
“We are going to have a full fair without restrictions,” she said. “We are super excited to get everything back. And, everything will be free, except for the carnival rides and food vendors.”
What’s more, there will be the added convenience of more parking after county officials last fall purchased 20 acres of land adjacent to the fairgrounds to the south and west for future needs, including additional parking for the fair.
“Our land for parking has now doubled,” Roeber said.
The popular activities of the past are returning, she said, plus there will be new events, such as glass blowers, roaming dinosaurs and dueling pianos.
There won’t be a full rodeo as was scheduled for last year before the cancellation, but extreme bull riding will return, Roeber said.
Throughout the four days, fairgoers can enjoy Critter Creations, Roaming T-Rex, illusionists, glass blowers, Golf on the Go, and a beer garden in the evenings.
On Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, there will be the popular extreme bull riding event.
The carnival will also start that evening from 6 to 10 p.m.
Kids Day at the carnival will be on that Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Kids will be able to enjoy all the rides during that time for just $25, Roeber said.
On Thursday evening, Aug. 12, the outlaw truck and tractor pull event will be held, along with the 4 on the Floor band in the beer garden.
On Friday evening, Aug. 13, figure eight races will be held, along with dueling pianos in the open air auditorium.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the traditional parade will begin at 6 p.m., with a free concert at 8:30 p.m. by Luke Mills, an up-and-coming country singer, Roeber said.
The fair’s 4-H shows will return to the pre-pandemic schedule, according to Lauren Stohlmann, 4-H extension educator.
Those interested in participating must be a 4-H member. The deadline to become a 4-H member is June 15, she said.
For more information on 4-H activities, go to https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/cass/cass-county-fair/
“Everything in the past is coming back, plus more,” Roeber said.