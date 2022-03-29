Cass County Fair theme, activities announced

WEEPING WATER – It’s going to be “Fun for the Whole Herd.”
That’s the theme for this year’s Cass County Fair, Aug. 10 through 13.
The fairgrounds are located north of Weeping Water at the corner of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street.
The following is a listing of events each day, excluding 4-H activities. More information on those will be available in early April.
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
During the day:
Golf on the Go
In the evening:
Extreme Bull Riding
Thursday, Aug. 11:
During the day:
Carnival Kids Day
Mutton Busting
In the evening:
People are also reading…
Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull
Hypnotist in open air building
Friday, Aug. 12:
During the day:
Golf on the Go
In the evening:
Figure Eight Races
Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos
Saturday, Aug. 13:
During the day:
Golf on the Go
Carnival Kids Day
In the evening:
Parade
John King Concert
Figure 8's on the track
A beer garden will be held each evening at the fairgrounds.