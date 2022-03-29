 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cass County Fair theme, activities announced

  Updated
Cass County Fair announcement story photo

Members of the Fairland Giants 4-H Club smile during the 2021 Cass County Fair Grand Parade. Cass County Fair officials announced the schedule for many of the top entertainment events for the 2022 fair this week. The parade will be in the traditional Saturday evening spot again this year.

 File Photo / The Journal

WEEPING WATER – It’s going to be “Fun for the Whole Herd.”

That’s the theme for this year’s Cass County Fair, Aug. 10 through 13.

The fairgrounds are located north of Weeping Water at the corner of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street.

The following is a listing of events each day, excluding 4-H activities. More information on those will be available in early April.

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

During the day:

Golf on the Go

In the evening:

Extreme Bull Riding

Thursday, Aug. 11:

During the day:

Carnival Kids Day

Mutton Busting

In the evening:

Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull

Hypnotist in open air building

Friday, Aug. 12:

During the day:

Golf on the Go

In the evening:

Figure Eight Races

Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos

Saturday, Aug. 13:

During the day:

Golf on the Go

Carnival Kids Day

In the evening:

Parade

John King Concert

Figure 8's on the track

A beer garden will be held each evening at the fairgrounds.

