Cass County Fair was "fantastic," official said

WEEPING WATER – The manager of the Cass County Fair was quite thrilled by how last week’s annual event turned out.

“Overall, it was fantastic,” said Meggan Roeber, now in her fourth year as fair manager and a longtime volunteer before that.

This year’s theme was “Fun for the Whole Herd” and that seemed true, especially last Friday and Saturday, which were “super busy,” Roeber said.

“I think we had the best crowds we ever had on those days,” she said. “We had between 10,000 and 20,000 people on Friday night and 9,000 to 10,000 on Saturday.”

Though there was a horse show on Sunday, Aug. 7, and a similar show and cake auction two days later, the fair really got going on Wednesday with a variety of family activities, many of which continued on through Saturday’s final day.

Those included the ever-popular Golf on the Go for kids, wood carving demonstrations, a glass blower, plus the traditional carnival rides.

An indoor Legos contest that brought out some 70 kids was held Wednesday through Saturday, while the annual edible bug competition on Friday attracted numerous young participants and their excited parents.

The fun moved outdoors afterwards with a large crowd watching – and cheering – their favorite contestants in the kids and adults pedal pushing event.

Some events returned after a year or two away, including a hypnotist on Thursday, as well as mutton bustin’, where kids ride on sheep.

“That went over very well,” Roeber said. “We had 96 riders.”

Every night, there was fast track excitement at the pull track with extreme bull riding on Wednesday, outlaw truck and tractor pull on Thursday, and figure eight races on Friday and Saturday.

A new event, held Wednesday through Friday, was caricature drawings in which people posed while a professional artist drew them on paper.

“That went over well,” Roeber said.

One of the more popular events was Friday evening’s Dueling Pianos by Fun with Pianos in the open air auditorium, she said.

On Saturday, 47 entries took part in the late afternoon parade, Roeber said.

“That was down a little bit, but the crowd was way bigger than last year.”

Singer John King attracted a good crowd at that evening’s concert in the auditorium, Roeber said.

There were plenty of compliments on the cleanliness of the grounds and the nice landscaping, she said. Plus, members of the Fair Board received fine comments about helping people with any needs that arose.

In anticipation of the hot weather, there were portable shade structures that kept people out of the sun, she said.

Among the many treats was free smoked sweet corn handed out by members of the One Life Church of Plattsmouth.

Everything seemed to go without a hitch, according to Roeber.

“There were no major problems,” she said.