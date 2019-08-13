WEEPING WATER – It would be fair to say that Meggan Roeber was happy with how the 2019 Cass County Fair turned out.
Especially on the number who did turn out.
“We were happy with the attendance,” the first-year fair manager said. “It was the best numbers we’ve had in a while.”
The annual fair that showcases the county’s agricultural industry, retailers and artistic talent was held last week, Wednesday through Saturday, at the county fairgrounds near Weeping Water.
“I think the fair went over smooth,” Roeber said. “Everything ran well.”
Attendance was particularly high on Thursday, she said. There were people from 13 different Nebraska counties and from 11 different states, according to vehicle license plates spotted in the parking area, Roeber said.
In fact, there were even more different county plates spotted on Saturday, she said.
Attendance that day, however, seemed to be down somewhat as parents may have kept their children inside from the hot, humid weather, Roeber said.
No precise attendance figures can be made since there is no admission charge with people coming and going all the time. Thousands of people nevertheless attended the four-day event.
There were 44 parade entries, down from previous years, she added.
Nevertheless, Roeber received many compliments on how clean the grounds looked, one of her goals as manager, she said.
Roeber officially became the new fair manager on Jan. 1, replacing Steve Wehrbein who retired.
“I got a lot of confidence that I can put on a show and be successful,” Roeber said.