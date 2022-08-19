Cass County families receive farm recognition awards

WEEPING WATER – Families with some of the deepest roots in Cass County were rewarded for their hard work this past week at the Cass County Fair.

Fair officials held a special ceremony Aug. 12 for recipients of the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award and Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award. The two awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have held consecutive ownership of at least 40 acres of land for either 100 or 150 years.

The Aksarben Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Association of Fair Managers co-sponsor the awards program each year. They present the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award to residents who have reached a minimum of 100 years of consecutive ownership. They present the Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award to residents who have reached the 150-year mark.

Program representative Roger Wehrbein told those in attendance that everyone in their family trees had secured a notable accomplishment.

“I’m sure your grandparents and great-grandparents would be very proud of you,” Wehrbein said. “This is quite an accomplishment. You did the work and put in the investment of time and resources, so you should be proud of what you have achieved.”

Wendt Family Farm

Members of the Wendt family received the evening’s first plaque. They were honored with a Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award. The family has owned land near Murdock since 1915. David Wendt spoke about the farm for the audience.

“It’s been handed down generation after generation,” Wendt said. “It’s been a good place to farm.”

Meisinger Family Farm

John Meisinger represented the Meisinger family at the ceremony. He accepted a Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award plaque from Wehrbein. The farm, which is located on Ashland Road west of Plattsmouth, has been in the family since 1867.

Meisinger said it has been interesting to research the family history about the property. The first landowners constructed a house to live in soon after arriving in Cass County, and they built a barn on the farm in 1875. Their descendants have overseen the farming operation ever since.

“Growing up we were always told about how the family had been here for a long time, but it’s been great to learn more about the history of the farm,” Meisinger said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Corporal Frank Kendall Family Farm

Members of the Corporal Frank Kendall family accepted a Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award. Kendall first came to Nebraska City in 1857 before leaving to fight in the Civil War. He returned to Nebraska after the war and settled on a farm south of present-day Lake Waconda.

Many family members took part in the Aug. 12 ceremony. They received a plaque for their efforts to maintain the farming operation over multiple generations.

Dill Family Farm

Members of the Dill family earned the fourth honor of the evening. Grant Dill is the latest person to produce crops on the west end of South Bend. He and his family smiled as they took a photo with the Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award. The family has owned the land since 1867.

Wehrbein told everyone in the audience that it was important to spread the word about the family farm program. He said this would help provide worthy recognition to families who have been vital members of Cass County’s agricultural scene for a century or more.

Cass County Agricultural Society Secretary Kevin Albert oversees the local program. Families who believe they either will reach or have already reached 100 or 150 years can contact Albert at 402-234-7288. He will be able to provide more information about both milestones.

More than 9,000 families in all 93 counties in Nebraska have been honored at their county fairs since the awards program began. Each farm honoree receives one engraved plaque and one gatepost marker as part of their award.