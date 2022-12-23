Cass County family hosts living nativity

MURDOCK – Mark and Sondra Buell have been warming the hearts of hundreds of area residents with a Christmas story that is 2,000 years old.

The Cass County residents have used their agricultural knowledge to present The Living Nativity at 3B Homestead just south of Murdock. The Buells finished their seventh year of hosting the activity, which has grown in popularity since its inaugural season. The Living Nativity includes many animals such as donkeys, sheep and goats.

Sondra Buell said she and Mark have been happy to give people a chance to come together and learn more about the Gospel accounts found in Luke Chapter 2.

“The most enjoyable thing about providing this event is that it is family-friendly, a place where all ages – grandparents to children – can experience the real reason for Christmas together,” Sondra said. “It’s thrilling to see all ages delight in seeing the stable animals: hearing them, petting them, interacting with them.

“It’s delightful sharing the Christmas story in a fun, educational and unique way, allowing the guests to really discover, ponder and wonder over the birth of Christ.”

Sondra is a former teacher in a Christian school and is the former office manager of the Cass County Nebraska Extension Office. She and Mark decided to begin The Living Nativity after receiving a donkey from a friend. They set up an exhibit in their historic 1888 barn to give people a chance to meet stable animals that could have been around the manger in Bethlehem.

Many volunteers soon approached the Buells to see how they could help with the production. More than 125 people donated their time at the event this year. Sondra said she was thrilled to experience the strong level of community support at The Living Nativity.

“It takes a minimum of 17 volunteers for each event times eight events,” Sondra said. “Some people volunteer only once, some volunteers come twice or several times.

“We have the best volunteers anyone could ever hope for! Volunteer opportunities include being storytellers, serving cocoa, parking cars, serving as hostesses and helping with set-up and tear-down. And all seem to love it! They enjoy being a part of something that shares the real reason we celebrate Christmas!”

The Living Nativity runs from Thanksgiving to Christmas each winter at the farm, located at 7603 298th Street just off of Highway 1. Visitors go on walking tours from late November through the week before Christmas. The Buells set up a drive-through tour for people to enjoy on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Visitors could come close to many types of animals during this year’s version of The Living Nativity. They could see miniature donkeys, myotonic goats, spotted Jacob sheep, Angus cows and calves, chickens, ducks, geese and horses.

Volunteers share agricultural facts about each animal with visitors during their tour. They learn how milk comes from a cow, how people can turn sheep wool into clothes and that chickens lay eggs for people to eat.

Volunteers also explain to visitors that many animals were part of the Christmas story. For example, the Gospel of Luke says that shepherds were tending their flocks at night when they received word of the birth of Jesus.

Sondra said many people have expressed their joy at seeing the animals in an agricultural setting. She said Saturday that attendance at The Living Nativity this year has tripled from previous winters.

“People like it,” Sondra said. “It’s different. It’s truth. It’s getting back to what is important. It’s grandparents remembering the feelings of the old wonderful barn. It’s children delighting in the animals, the feels and the smells. It’s connecting everyday animals and experiences to why God sent us Jesus at Christmastime. It’s families bringing friends, and friends bringing families.”

The Buells also run free Easter activities at their farm each spring. Visitors can walk through the barns and learn more about the animals. The springtime event also features “A Field of Crosses,” which allows people to remember loved ones who have passed away.