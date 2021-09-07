Cass County farm marks major milestone

The family moved to Cass County in 1870 and began operating on the current plot of land. He continued to live and work on the farm until his death in May 1900.

“He was an old and respected pioneer of Cass County,” Meisinger said.

John Michael Meisinger took over the family farm and passed it down to his son Henry J. Meisinger and grandson Francis Meisinger. Ellyn Meisinger and Cooper inherited the farm from their father Francis Meisinger. Ellyn Meisinger has lived on the farm her entire life and Cooper now resides in Plattsmouth.

Family members have used the farmland for many agricultural activities over the past decades. Meisinger said it was exciting to grow up in that type of environment.

“The farm produced crops of corn, soybeans and wheat,” Meisinger said. “They always enjoyed a huge garden every year. For many years the family did their own butchering, with the help of neighbors. The smokehouse they used is still standing.”

The Meisingers also raised cows, horses, pigs, sheep and chickens on the property. For many years the corn-picking process consisted of horses pulling a farmer’s wagon during harvest season.