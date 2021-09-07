Cass County farm marks major milestone

PLATTSMOUTH – Johann George Meisinger began farming west of Plattsmouth in 1870 because he enjoyed tending crops and taking care of his scenic property.
His love of the land has remained with family members to this day.
Cass County Fair officials recognized Ellyn Meisinger and Aimee Cooper with the Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award at this year’s fair. The sisters are co-owners of the 160-acre farm, which is located on 72nd Street west of Plattsmouth.
The Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award recognizes Nebraska farm families who have held consecutive ownership of at least 40 acres of land for 150 years. Local officials presented the award to them in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented a formal ceremony from taking place at the fair. The Meisinger farm was included in the 2021 recognition event, but Meisinger and Cooper were unable to attend.
Meisinger said she and Cooper were thrilled to receive the prestigious award. They have maintained a farming legacy in Cass County that stretches back to the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant.
“It’s an honor to be able to have the Heritage Award for 150 years in our family in 2020,” Meisinger said.
Johann George Meisinger was born in Germany in 1812 and married Elizabeth Margaretha Lannert in 1834. The Meisingers immigrated to Illinois in 1846 with just $50 in their pockets. They built a house and farmed near the town of Pekin with the help of their sons.
The family moved to Cass County in 1870 and began operating on the current plot of land. He continued to live and work on the farm until his death in May 1900.
“He was an old and respected pioneer of Cass County,” Meisinger said.
John Michael Meisinger took over the family farm and passed it down to his son Henry J. Meisinger and grandson Francis Meisinger. Ellyn Meisinger and Cooper inherited the farm from their father Francis Meisinger. Ellyn Meisinger has lived on the farm her entire life and Cooper now resides in Plattsmouth.
Family members have used the farmland for many agricultural activities over the past decades. Meisinger said it was exciting to grow up in that type of environment.
“The farm produced crops of corn, soybeans and wheat,” Meisinger said. “They always enjoyed a huge garden every year. For many years the family did their own butchering, with the help of neighbors. The smokehouse they used is still standing.”
The Meisingers also raised cows, horses, pigs, sheep and chickens on the property. For many years the corn-picking process consisted of horses pulling a farmer’s wagon during harvest season.
Meisinger said she and her sister remember when the farm received a 100-year award at the Cass County Fair in 1970. Her father was happy about the honor because it provided recognition for everyone in the Meisinger family tree.
“Our father was proud of his family history,” Meisinger said. “He put in many long hard days as a farmer until he retired, but he still tended a large garden and mowed the huge yard.”
Cass County Agricultural Society Secretary Kevin Albert oversees the local farm recognition program. Families who believe they either will reach or have reached the 100-year or 150-year milestone can contact him at 402-234-7288. He will be able to provide more information about the farm family tributes.